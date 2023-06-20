11 Best Stills Of Alia-Ranveer From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023

The much-awaited teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shared by the makers on June 20

The film, directed by Karan Johar, promises to be a big-screen entertainer

The teaser introduces the cast of the film and showcases breathtaking visuals

It gives the vibe of a big Karan Johar musical love story and will prepare the audience for a larger-than-life world of families

Ranveer and Alia's chemistry is unmissable providing a wholesome cinematic experience

Karan has brought the charisma of the 2000s with picturesque locations and extravagant sets

Throughout the teaser, Ranveer channels his inner lover boy

Alia, on the other hand, nails the perfect hair flips in fashionable chiffon sarees. She also looks stunning as a bride

The film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023

It is produced by produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta

