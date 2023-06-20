11 Best Stills Of Alia-Ranveer From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
The much-awaited teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shared by the makers on June 20
The film, directed by Karan Johar, promises to be a big-screen entertainer
The teaser introduces the cast of the film and showcases breathtaking visuals
It gives the vibe of a big Karan Johar musical love story and will prepare the audience for a larger-than-life world of families
Ranveer and Alia's chemistry is unmissable providing a wholesome cinematic experience
Karan has brought the charisma of the 2000s with picturesque locations and extravagant sets
Throughout the teaser, Ranveer channels his inner lover boy
Alia, on the other hand, nails the perfect hair flips in fashionable chiffon sarees. She also looks stunning as a bride
The film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023
It is produced by produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta
Thanks For Reading!