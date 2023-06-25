Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED!

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to get Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh back on the silver screens after their superhit Gully Boy
The film also marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after 7 long years
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts of an eclectic cast alongside Alia and Ranveer, including veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra
Ranveer Singh is the highest-paid actor on board as he has charged a whopping Rs 25 crore
Alia Bhatt has sought a remuneration of Rs 10 crore for her part
Dharmendra, who had been away from the silver screens for quite some time, will be paid Rs 1.50 crore for the film
On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan, who will be seen playing a staunch matriarch, has charged Rs 1 crore
Shabana Azmi too is being paid a sum of Rs 1 crore
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the silver screens on July 28
