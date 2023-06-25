Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED!

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to get Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh back on the silver screens after their superhit Gully Boy

The film also marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after 7 long years

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts of an eclectic cast alongside Alia and Ranveer, including veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra

Do you know how much each one of the stars charged for the film? Have a look

Ranveer Singh is the highest-paid actor on board as he has charged a whopping Rs 25 crore

Alia Bhatt has sought a remuneration of Rs 10 crore for her part

Dharmendra, who had been away from the silver screens for quite some time, will be paid Rs 1.50 crore for the film

On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan, who will be seen playing a staunch matriarch, has charged Rs 1 crore

Shabana Azmi too is being paid a sum of Rs 1 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the silver screens on July 28

Thanks For Reading!

9 Similarities Between Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani & Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Find out More