Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Federation Of All India Medical Associations To Hold Peaceful Protest At Jantar Mantar Today

(ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) will on Saturday hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand justice in connection with the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 in Kolkata.

Doctors have been holding protests in different states demanding justice for the victim whose body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run Medical College and Hospital earlier in the month.

Dr.Manas Bandopadhyay,new principal of #RGKar



Dr.Suhrita Paul,Principal RG Kar transferred to Barasat Medical College



Dr.Arunabha Datta Chaudhuri,Dept of Chest Medicine,RG Kar transferred to Malda Medical college



Dr.Saptarshi Chatterjee MSVP,RG Kar replaces Dr.B Mukhopadhyay pic.twitter.com/WvLWCXOJJK — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) August 22, 2024

The doctors have also been demanding better security laws for healthcare professionals in the wake of this horrible and brutal incident.

The sexual assault of the trainee doctor has sparked massive outrage and shaken the conscience of the country. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the local police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, at the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Vice President Of FAIMA On The Protest To Be Held At Jantar Mantar

On August 30, Vice President FAIMA and a senior resident doctor at AIIMS New Delhi, Dr Suvrankar Datta said in a video message, "We are organising a massive peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on 31 August demanding justice for our colleague in RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal. We will also ask the Central government for a centralised protection act for healthcare professionals to prevent violence..."

#WATCH | Vice President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and a senior resident doctor at AIIMS New Delhi, Dr Suvrankar Datta says, "We are organising a massive peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on 31 August to ask for justice for our colleague in RG Kar… pic.twitter.com/gfeuG9pyky — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

He said they wanted to display their show of support for the deceased and demand authorities ramp up security in hospitals across the country.

He added, "Before the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 5, I urge the doctors to join us at Jantar Mantar from 3 pm- 5 pm. We want to show the world our strength and that we stand united as we ask for justice for our sister. We demand an increase in security in hospitals across the country..."

Indian Medical Association Suspends Membership Of Former RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kolkata on Friday, suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the incident.