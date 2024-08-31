Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation

Left To Right: WB CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the lack of response over her earlier appeal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over stronger legislation against incidents like rapes. Posting the letter on X, Mamata took potshots at the NDA led central government for not taking her concerns ‘seriously’.

I have written this letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India in connection with an earlier letter of mine to him. This is a second letter in that reference. pic.twitter.com/5GXKaX6EOZ — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2024

“No reply was received on your end on such a sensitive issue. However, a letter was received by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India on August 25 which barely attends to the gravity of the issue raised in my letter. I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply,” mentioned the second letter.

Mentioning the state government’s effort, Mamata wrote ‘10 exclusive Pocso courts have been approved by the state government.’

“In addition to this, 88 FTSCs (fast track special courts) and 62 Pocso designated courts are functioning throughout the State on complete State funding. Monitoring and disposal of cases is completely in the hands of the courts,” further mentioned the letter.

Notably, on August 22, Mamata had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict laws to tackle with the incidents of rape in the country.

“According to available data, the horrifying incidents of 90 cases of rapes happens daily across the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is a bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secured. Setting up of Fast Track special courts for speedy trial in such cases should be considered in the proposed legislation. To ensure quick justice, trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days,” said the first letter.