 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation

Expressing concern over the lack of response over her earlier appeal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over stronger legislation against incidents like rapes. Posting the letter on X, Mamata took potshots at the NDA led central government for not taking her concerns ‘seriously’.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
article-image
Left To Right: WB CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the lack of response over her earlier appeal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over stronger legislation against incidents like rapes. Posting the letter on X, Mamata took potshots at the NDA led central government for not taking her concerns ‘seriously’.

“No reply was received on your end on such a sensitive issue. However, a letter was received by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India on August 25 which barely attends to the gravity of the issue raised in my letter. I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply,” mentioned the second letter.

Mentioning the state government’s effort, Mamata wrote ‘10 exclusive Pocso courts have been approved by the state government.’

“In addition to this, 88 FTSCs (fast track special courts) and 62 Pocso designated courts are functioning throughout the State on complete State funding. Monitoring and disposal of cases is completely in the hands of the courts,” further mentioned the letter.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details

Notably, on August 22, Mamata had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict laws to tackle with the incidents of rape in the country.

Read Also
'Just To Remind You, Abhishek Banerjee...': BJP's Ashish Shelar Takes On Mamata After WB CM Mocks HM...
article-image

“According to available data, the horrifying incidents of 90 cases of rapes happens daily across the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is a bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secured. Setting up of Fast Track special courts for speedy trial in such cases should be considered in the proposed legislation. To ensure quick justice, trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days,” said the first letter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation

Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Gujarat: IPWE's 2-Day Seminar Opens In Gandhinagar With Anil Kumar Khandelwal As Chief Guest

Gujarat: IPWE's 2-Day Seminar Opens In Gandhinagar With Anil Kumar Khandelwal As Chief Guest

Punjab: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Declared 'Tankhaiya' By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct;...

Punjab: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Declared 'Tankhaiya' By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct;...

'Rising Rajasthan' Initiative: Rajasthan Government Exchanges MoUs Worth ₹4.50 Lakh Crores In...

'Rising Rajasthan' Initiative: Rajasthan Government Exchanges MoUs Worth ₹4.50 Lakh Crores In...