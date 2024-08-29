 'Just To Remind You, Abhishek Banerjee...': BJP's Ashish Shelar Takes On Mamata After WB CM Mocks HM Over Jai Shah's ICC Position
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Just To Remind You, Abhishek Banerjee...': BJP's Ashish Shelar Takes On Mamata After WB CM Mocks HM Over Jai Shah's ICC Position

'Just To Remind You, Abhishek Banerjee...': BJP's Ashish Shelar Takes On Mamata After WB CM Mocks HM Over Jai Shah's ICC Position

Ashish Shelar in his hard-hitting and sarcastic post tried to target Mamata by suggesting that the West Bengal CM was questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah when her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had himself benefited and risen in politics because of Mamata.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
BJP Mumbai President and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar took a swipe at WB CM Mamata Banerjee | X

Mumbai, August 29: Mumbai BJP President and BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar responded to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's post targeting Home Minister Amit Shah over BCCI president and his son becoming the new ICC chairperson. Ashish Shelar in his hard-hitting and sarcastic post tried to target Mamata by suggesting that the West Bengal CM was questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah when her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had himself benefited and risen in politics because of Mamata.

The BCCI treasurer and BJP leader praised Jay Shah for being "an able administrator."

"Thanks @MamataOfficial Mamata Didi. @JayShah may be the son of our Home Minister but excelled himself as an able administrator. In the last 3 years he has singlehandedly transformed BCCI governance with best management practices. Just to remind you, Abhishek Bannerjee was a born leader, had no political roots and was ensconced on AITC party for his sheer competence. Of course, he is your nephew by providence who excelled in money laundering & is running around courts to save himself from arrest. Anyway, it would be better for you to concentrate on deteriorating law & order situation in West Bengal than comment on cricket governance," Shelar said in his post.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee in a post on X targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Jay Shah becoming the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday; Visuals Surface
Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday; Visuals Surface
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video
WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video
Read Also
'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After...
article-image


"Congratulations, Union Home Minister!! Your son has not become a politician, but has become the ICC Chairman - a post much much more important than most politicians'!! Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his this most elevated achievement indeed! Kudos!!" Mamata said in her post, taking a swipe at Shah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Can We Say Our Country Is Safe For Mothers, Sisters': Harbhajan Singh On Kolkata Doctor's...

'How Can We Say Our Country Is Safe For Mothers, Sisters': Harbhajan Singh On Kolkata Doctor's...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals This Ambitious Goal To Rio Ferdinand Before Retiring From Football...

Pakistan Hockey in Turmoil: Three Players, Physio Receive Life Ban After Applying For Political...

Pakistan Hockey in Turmoil: Three Players, Physio Receive Life Ban After Applying For Political...

'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After...

'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After...

'We Were Stuck In Bad Situation': Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Thanks NDRF For Rescuing Her During...

'We Were Stuck In Bad Situation': Indian Cricketer Radha Yadav Thanks NDRF For Rescuing Her During...