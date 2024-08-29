'Just To Remind You, Abhishek Banerjee...': BJP's Ashish Shelar Takes On Mamata After WB CM Mocks HM Over Jai Shah's ICC Position

BJP Mumbai President and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar took a swipe at WB CM Mamata Banerjee | X

Mumbai, August 29: Mumbai BJP President and BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar responded to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's post targeting Home Minister Amit Shah over BCCI president and his son becoming the new ICC chairperson. Ashish Shelar in his hard-hitting and sarcastic post tried to target Mamata by suggesting that the West Bengal CM was questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah when her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had himself benefited and risen in politics because of Mamata.

The BCCI treasurer and BJP leader praised Jay Shah for being "an able administrator."

"Thanks @MamataOfficial Mamata Didi. @JayShah may be the son of our Home Minister but excelled himself as an able administrator. In the last 3 years he has singlehandedly transformed BCCI governance with best management practices. Just to remind you, Abhishek Bannerjee was a born leader, had no political roots and was ensconced on AITC party for his sheer competence. Of course, he is your nephew by providence who excelled in money laundering & is running around courts to save himself from arrest. Anyway, it would be better for you to concentrate on deteriorating law & order situation in West Bengal than comment on cricket governance," Shelar said in his post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee in a post on X targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Jay Shah becoming the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



"Congratulations, Union Home Minister!! Your son has not become a politician, but has become the ICC Chairman - a post much much more important than most politicians'!! Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his this most elevated achievement indeed! Kudos!!" Mamata said in her post, taking a swipe at Shah.