 'Your Son Has Indeed Become Very Powerful': Mamata Banerjee Takes Scathing Dig At Amit Shah After Jay Becomes ICC Boss
Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took a veiled dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his son Jay became the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jay was elected unopposed as the next boss of the cricket's world governing body. He had earlier served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 35-year-old will become the youngest to head the ICC and call the shots sitting at the very top of the food chain in world cricket.

Taking to social media, Banerjee used sarcasm to aim her guns at Amit Shah amid the ongoing unrest in West Bengal due to the gang rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RC Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

"Congratulations, Union Home Minister!!

"Your son has not become a politician, but has become the ICC Chairman - a post much much more important than most politicians'!! Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his this most elevated achievement indeed!

"Kudos!!" the CM tweeted.

