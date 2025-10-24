Bihar Elections 2025: Singer Priya Mallick & Others Slam BJP's Ketki Singh For Throwing 'Mithila Paag' During Campaigning For Maithili Thakur | VIDEO | X

Darbhanga: A political controversy erupted in Bihar after a video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketki Singh allegedly throwing away the traditional Mithila Paag during an NDA workers’ conference in Bihar's Darbhanga went viral on social media.

The incident, which took place in the presence of singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur, sparked protests and criticism from cultural groups and local residents.

Have a look at the now-viral clip here:

Here's what happened

The controversy unfolded at a rally in Alinagar, where Singh, the BJP MLA from Bansdih in Uttar Pradesh, was felicitated with a Mithila Paag, a traditional headgear symbolising regional pride and honour. During her address, Singh reportedly questioned, “What is this Paag?”, to which attendees responded that it was a mark of respect for Mithila. She then remarked, “No, it’s not this turban that honours Mithila, but this (Maithili Thakur),” before placing the headgear on the table in front of her.

The act was met with visible disapproval from those present, who said it had hurt the sentiments of the people of Mithila. The conference was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Bihar minister Hari Sahni, Darbhanga MP Gopalji Thakur, district election in-charge Upendra Tiwari and BJP Darbhanga East district president Vinay Paswan.

The student organisation Mithila Student Union (MSU) condemned the incident, calling it a “planned attack on Mithila’s culture and identity.” MSU National President Vidya Bhushan Rai said the episode reflected “deep disrespect” for the region’s heritage.

Singer Priya Mallick, a Maithili performer, also condemned Singh’s act, calling it an affront to Mithila’s cultural pride. In an X post, she vowed symbolic retaliation and asked local groups to pursue legal action, reflecting the anger among Maithili cultural circles.

BJP MLA Issues Clarification and Apology

Following the backlash, Singh issued an apology, saying that she had no intention of disrespecting the revered headgear. “The turban is revered not only in India but across the world. I would never dream of disrespecting it,” she said, adding that her comment was meant to highlight that “even a daughter of the family is as respected as this turban.”

She added, “If anything I said hurt anyone’s feelings, I apologise.”