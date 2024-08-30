'She Has No Child, Can't Understand Our Pain..': Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim's Mother Slams CM Mamata's Remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI/File Image

Kolkata: The mother of the resident doctor raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's threatening remarks towards the protesting doctors.

The victim's mother lashed out at the CM saying, "I didn't like what she (Mamata Banerjee) said. The whole world stands by my daughter. They are protesting, agitating for justice. And she says we do not want justice. I want them (protestors) to continue the movement until they get justice."

"The Chief Minister said the family does not want justice! Mamata has no son or daughter herself, so she cannot understand the pain of losing a child. We are very hurt by her comments," The victim's mother said expressing her disappointment at the Banerjee's remarks.

The CM allegedly had told the protesting doctors at the state-run medical college that their careers would be ruined if an FIR was filed against any of them.

What Mamata Banerjee Had Said

During the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in Kolkata on Wednesday, TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked the protesting doctors to resume their duties.

“I support the junior doctors’ agitation. They are protesting because their colleague have been raped and murdered. We will not take any action against you, but I appeal to you to join work. The Supreme Court also requested the doctors to join work,” the CM said.

I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic and digital media which has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday.



Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2024

"One must remember that the SC said that it was up to the state government to take action. We didn’t take action. If an FIR is filed against you, your future will be ruined," Banerjee added in her speech.

After her statements received staunch criticism, the CM issued a clarification saying she did not threaten the protesting doctors and that some media organisations are running malicious campaign against her.