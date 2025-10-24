Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: At Least 20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire In Kurnool, PM Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims; What We Know So Far

Andhra Pradesh Bus Tragedy: At Least 20 Killed After Vehicle Catches Fire In Kurnool (Screengrab) | X

Kurnool: A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district in the wee hours of Friday, October 24. According to reports, the blaze erupted after the bus collided with a two-wheeler. At least 20 people reportedly died in the incident.

Among the deceased was the biker. The Volvo bus belonged to a private travel company. At the time of the incident, 41 people were in the bus.

VIDEO | Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: A bus travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad caught fire near Kurnool district; several lives are feared lost. Rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited.#Kurnool #AndhraPradesh #BusAccident



(Source - Third party)



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/xLJz2cOqV6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2025

What We Know So Far:

The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal in Kurnool.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when the bus caught fire from the front portion, and it quickly spread to the entire vehicle.

As the flames intensified, 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries by breaking open the emergency exit, reported ANI. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Kurnool for treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," Naidu posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident. He anounced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased..

Expressing grief, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed deep grief over the tragic bus incident. President Murmu, in a post on social media platform X, wrote, "The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2025

Vice President Radhakrishnan also shared his condolences on X, saying, "Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Deeply saddened by the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 24, 2025

Andhra Pradesh State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy rushed to the site soon after receiving the news.