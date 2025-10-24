Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: At Least 12 Dead As Hyderabad–Bengaluru Volvo Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Kurnool; Chilling Video Surfaces |

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): At least 12 passengers were charred to death after a Volvo bus caught fire in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. The mishap took place in the early hours of Friday. The bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with around 40 people on board when it collided with a two-wheeler near Ullindakonda on National Highway 44 (NH-44).

A Volvo bus traveling from #Bengaluru to #Hyderabad caught fire, leaving several passengers dead. Over 30 people were on board, and the bus was completely burnt. Rescue operations going on and investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/HQWbuO2agZ — Sunil Veer (@sunilveer08) October 24, 2025

A horrific accident in Kurnool district. A Volvo bus traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad caught fire near Chinnatekuru. Reports indicate that 10-20 people were burnt alive. at 3:30 AM.The injured have been shifted to Kurnool hospital. #Accident #Hyderabad #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/EMIMZohxoA — रंती देवा (@RANTIDEVA25) October 24, 2025

The accident occurred around 3:30 am, when the bus reportedly hit a two-wheeler that got stuck under its chassis, triggering sparks that quickly led to a massive fire. Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire vehicle, leaving passengers trapped inside the air-conditioned cabin. Terrifying visuals of the burning bus have surfaced on the internet.

A Volvo bus belonging to Kaleshwaram Travels caught fire and was completely gutted, turning into ashes within minutes. The bus was traveling from Bengaluru to… pic.twitter.com/H1EP29YbRw — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 24, 2025

Collision With 2-Wheeler Likely Led To Fire: Cops

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said the collision appeared to have caused the fire. “At around 3, a Volvo bus of Kaveri Travels was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It hit a two-wheeler, which got stuck under the bus. That probably caused a spark and led to fire,” he said, as quoted by NDTV. "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is examining the exact cause," he added.

As the flames spread rapidly, passengers struggled to escape. “Since it was an AC bus, the windows were sealed. Those who managed to break the glass survived,” Patil said. Around 15 passengers were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals, some of them with severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries. The fire was later brought under control and authorities are working to identify the deceased.

Emergency teams, including the fire brigade and police, reached the site soon after being alerted. Charred remains of the bus were found completely gutted on the highway, while the two-wheeler involved was reduced to ashes. Officials are now searching for missing passengers and verifying the identities of the victims with the help of family members.

I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025

Andhra CM Expresses Shock Over Mishap

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy, extending condolences to the families of those killed. “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families,” Naidu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The news of the tragic bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 24, 2025

The news of the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 24, 2025

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Lokesh Nara also conveyed grief, urging the government to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured and financial assistance for the bereaved families. The Kurnool police have launched a detailed probe into the incident.