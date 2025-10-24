Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange And Yellow Alerts In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Details

Bengaluru Weather Update | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Friday, October 24, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. The IMD has issued an orange alert in the coastal regions of Karnataka; meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Vijayanagar, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The rainfall is likely to occur for the next few days. It will be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds across the state till September 28. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 68 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 40, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There may be minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.