 Uttar Pradesh News: Clash Erupts Over Car Parking In Kasganj, One Injured In Stone Pelting & Firing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Clash Erupts Over Car Parking In Kasganj, One Injured In Stone Pelting & Firing

Uttar Pradesh News: Clash Erupts Over Car Parking In Kasganj, One Injured In Stone Pelting & Firing

According to officials, the incident began when a local man objected to a car parked on the roadside, claiming it blocked his way. He asked the owner, identified as Riyaz Ahmed, to move it. The argument quickly escalated, and in anger, the man allegedly kicked the vehicle. Members from both sides soon gathered, turning the situation volatile.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Kasganj: A minor argument over car parking turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on late Thursday evening, leading to a clash between two communities in Soron town.

The confrontation triggered stone pelting and firing, leaving one person injured and prompting heavy police deployment. Three people have been arrested, and weapons have been recovered.

According to officials, the incident began when a local man objected to a car parked on the roadside, claiming it blocked his way. He asked the owner, identified as Riyaz Ahmed, to move it. The argument quickly escalated, and in anger, the man allegedly kicked the vehicle. Members from both sides soon gathered, turning the situation volatile.

Sources said some people from one group later approached the local police station to file a complaint. However, while returning, they were allegedly confronted again by men from the other side, sparking renewed violence. Stone throwing and firing followed, creating panic among residents.

FPJ Shorts
Case Filed Against Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath & 22 Others Over Investment Fraud In Uttar Pradesh
Case Filed Against Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath & 22 Others Over Investment Fraud In Uttar Pradesh
Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Daylight Burglary In Deoria’s Bagaha Mathia Village; ₹3 Lakh Cash And...
article-image

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving distress calls and deployed additional forces in sensitive areas to prevent further clashes. Riyaz Ahmed, who sustained injuries, was taken to a local hospital and later referred to Aligarh Medical College for treatment.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said the situation is under control but police presence has been intensified. “We conducted late-night raids at multiple locations, arrested three suspects, and recovered some weapons,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: In Want Of A Son, Woman Made To Abort Twice, Compelled To Sleep With In-Laws In Kanpur

UP Shocker: In Want Of A Son, Woman Made To Abort Twice, Compelled To Sleep With In-Laws In Kanpur

Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari

Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari

Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial...

Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial...

Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 20 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls

Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 20 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls