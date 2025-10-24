Uttar Pradesh News: Clash Erupts Over Car Parking In Kasganj, One Injured In Stone Pelting & Firing

Kasganj: A minor argument over car parking turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on late Thursday evening, leading to a clash between two communities in Soron town.

The confrontation triggered stone pelting and firing, leaving one person injured and prompting heavy police deployment. Three people have been arrested, and weapons have been recovered.

According to officials, the incident began when a local man objected to a car parked on the roadside, claiming it blocked his way. He asked the owner, identified as Riyaz Ahmed, to move it. The argument quickly escalated, and in anger, the man allegedly kicked the vehicle. Members from both sides soon gathered, turning the situation volatile.

Sources said some people from one group later approached the local police station to file a complaint. However, while returning, they were allegedly confronted again by men from the other side, sparking renewed violence. Stone throwing and firing followed, creating panic among residents.

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving distress calls and deployed additional forces in sensitive areas to prevent further clashes. Riyaz Ahmed, who sustained injuries, was taken to a local hospital and later referred to Aligarh Medical College for treatment.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said the situation is under control but police presence has been intensified. “We conducted late-night raids at multiple locations, arrested three suspects, and recovered some weapons,” he said.