 J&K Rajya Sabha Elections: JKNC Wins 3 Seats; BJP's Sat Paul Sharma Gets Elected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Rajya Sabha Elections: JKNC Wins 3 Seats; BJP's Sat Paul Sharma Gets Elected

J&K Rajya Sabha Elections: JKNC Wins 3 Seats; BJP's Sat Paul Sharma Gets Elected

JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramza won by 58 votes. According to the party, leaders Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi have also been elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Three candidates of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) have been elected in the Rajya Sabha elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure one seat.

JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramza won by 58 votes. According to the party, leaders Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi have also been elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

BJP’s state president Sat Paul Sharma defeated JKNC’s Imran Nissar by 22 votes.

After the results were declared on Friday, NC supporters celebrated the victory on the streets.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari
Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari
Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details
Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details

News agency ANI shared visuals of National Conference leaders and workers dancing and rejoicing over the party’s three-seat win.

It is worth noting that this was the first Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: In Want Of A Son, Woman Made To Abort Twice, Compelled To Sleep With In-Laws In Kanpur

UP Shocker: In Want Of A Son, Woman Made To Abort Twice, Compelled To Sleep With In-Laws In Kanpur

Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari

Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari

Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial...

Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial...

Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 20 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls

Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 20 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls