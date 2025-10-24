J&K Rajya Sabha Elections: JKNC Wins 3 Seats; BJP's Sat Paul Sharma Gets Elected

Three candidates of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) have been elected in the Rajya Sabha elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure one seat.

JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramza won by 58 votes. According to the party, leaders Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi have also been elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP’s state president Sat Paul Sharma defeated JKNC’s Imran Nissar by 22 votes.

After the results were declared on Friday, NC supporters celebrated the victory on the streets.

News agency ANI shared visuals of National Conference leaders and workers dancing and rejoicing over the party’s three-seat win.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is worth noting that this was the first Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state.