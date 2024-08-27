Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Concludes 2nd Round Of Polygraph Tests On Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital

Sandip Ghosh | X

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The CBI sources earlier said that the test would be conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Earlier, CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.

CBI Conducts Raids At Locations Connected To Sandip Ghosh & His Relatives In Kolkata

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches on August 25 at multiple locations connected to Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: CBI Anti Corruption Branch reached RG Kar Medical College and hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence.



CBI started a corruption investigation against Sandeep Ghosh by filing an FIR, yesterday.

On August 24, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh based on directives from the Calcutta High Court.

The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college.

Calcutta HC Gives 3 Weeks Time To CBI To Submit A Progress Report

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.