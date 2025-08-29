BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Bihar's Patna Over 'Abusive' Remarks Against PM Modi & His Late Mother; VIDEO

BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Bihar's Patna Over 'Abusive' Remarks Against PM Modi & His Late Mother (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Patna: Chaos erupted on Friday in Bihar's Patna after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress workers clashed. The clash took place as BJP workers staged a protest against the Congress outside the office of the grand old party over alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Several videos of the clash surfaced online. The videos show workers of both parties attacking each other with respective flags.

VIDEO | Bihar: Clashes break out between BJP and Congress workers in Patna. The BJP workers were protesting outside the Congress office against the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.#PatnaNews #BiharNews



On Thursday, the BJP lodged an police complaint against Gandhi in Patna for allegedly "using abusive comments" against PM Modi. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu.