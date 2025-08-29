 Mentally Disturbed Patient Assaults Ward Boy In Moga's Medicity Hospital, CCTV Footage Captures Violent Attack
According to hospital staff, the patient began attacking ward boy Ravi without warning near the hospital counter. CCTV footage shows Ravi being punched multiple times as other employees rushed in to intervene.

Aditi SUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Mentally Disturbed Patient Assaults Ward Boy In Moga's Medicity Hospital, CCTV Footage Captures Violent Attack | X/@Nilima_Jaihind

Moga: A ward boy was severely injured after being attacked by a mentally ill patient at a private hospital in Punjab's Moga. The entire incident, which took place at the Medicity Super Specialty hospital on August 26, was recorded on the hospital's CCTV cameras.

According to reports, the patient has since been referred to Ludhiana for further psychiatric treatment.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Staff Was Unable to Restrain Patient

According to hospital staff, the patient began attacking ward boy Ravi without warning near the hospital counter. CCTV footage shows Ravi being punched multiple times as other employees rushed in to intervene. Despite their efforts, the patient continued his assault until he was eventually restrained.

Ravi, who had been assigned to manage the patient’s ward, explained that the patient had been repeatedly getting out of bed and wandering through the hospital corridor. “I asked him to lie down or sit on his bed as the doctor was about to arrive,” Ravi said, as quoted by Amar Ujala. Initially, the patient complied, but later approached the counter and launched the attack from behind.

Injured Ward Boy Admitted to Civil Hospital, Patient Referred to Ludhiana

Following the incident, Ravi was taken to the civil hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault. His condition has been reported as stable.

Due to the seriousness of the patient’s mental health condition, Medicity Super Speciality Hospital has referred him to a facility in Ludhiana for further evaluation and treatment. Hospital authorities have not confirmed whether any formal complaint has been lodged with the police at this stage.

