Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post Crime | X

Kolkata: Amid mass convention of protesting junior doctors, a purported video went viral where Dr. Debasish Som along with police and lawyer of former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh were seen in the seminar hall after the rape and murder took place in the same place on August 9.

Though the body of the junior doctor was not seen in the video and the video is not verified by the Free press Journal.

This footage from that day shows the area outside the room where she was raped and murdered. Police officers and a lawyer of Sandip Ghosh are visible, suggesting possible evidence tampering#JusticeForMoumita#justiceformoumitadebnath #RGKarHospital pic.twitter.com/pP3S3E4UxD — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) August 26, 2024

Shantanu Dey, lawyer of Ghosh, Ghosh’s PA, and the OC at the hospital outpost wearing uniform were standing there and discussing something.

Now, the question arises why and how they went to the seminar room where the alleged crime took place in the wee hours of August 9.

According to Deputy Commissioner (central division) of city police, Indira Mukherjee, 40 feet were cordoned off by police and also mentioned that the size of the seminar room was 51x32 feet.

“The video which surfaced was showing the area which was not cordoned off. Only police, forensic department and other concerned people have entered the cordoned off area,” said Mukherjee.

Asked about the lawyer’s presence at the reported place of occurrence of the crime, to which Mukherjee didn’t reply.

“Since the lawyer was part of them the hospital authorities can speak about the same,” further added Mukherjee.

Former police personnel, Pankaj Dutta said that those who were seen in the video should be immediately taken into custody for interrogation.

“Could be the body of the doctor was not there at all in the seminar hall before. There are several questions that are being raised. Those who were there in the hall as seen in the video should be immediately taken into custody,” said Dutta.

It can be recalled that the victim’s mother had time and again said that initially, they were not allowed to see the body and kept them waiting in the department.

“We have reached the hospital by 12:30 pm and were kept waiting. Then around 3 pm we were allowed to see the body,” claimed the victim’s mother.

Dr. Utpal Banerjee said that the police should have cordoned the entire room and not allowed anyone inside.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI (M) are crying foul stating that those people entered the room to ‘wipe away the evidences’.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh added, “We are not defending anything but would just like to ask that it needs to be verified that when was the video taken.”

It is pertinent to mention that after the crime when the state police were investigating the matter, state police said that based on CCTV footage arrested civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was seen in the seminar room and based on a Bluetooth headphone in the place of occurrence, police had arrested the civic volunteer. Later, following the Calcutta High Court’s order Roy was given CBI custody.