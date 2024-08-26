 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post Crime
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post Crime

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post Crime

According to Deputy Commissioner (central division) of city police, Indira Mukherjee, 40 feet were cordoned off by police and also mentioned that the size of the seminar room was 51x32 feet.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post Crime | X

Kolkata: Amid mass convention of protesting junior doctors, a purported video went viral where Dr. Debasish Som along with police and lawyer of former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh were seen in the seminar hall after the rape and murder took place in the same place on August 9.

Though the body of the junior doctor was not seen in the video and the video is not verified by the Free press Journal.

Shantanu Dey, lawyer of Ghosh, Ghosh’s PA, and the OC at the hospital outpost wearing uniform were standing there and discussing something.

Now, the question arises why and how they went to the seminar room where the alleged crime took place in the wee hours of August 9.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Central Railway Proposes New Parel Terminus To Alleviate CSMT Congestion, Expands LTT With 4 Additional Platforms
Mumbai: Central Railway Proposes New Parel Terminus To Alleviate CSMT Congestion, Expands LTT With 4 Additional Platforms
Mumbai Coastal Road: NGT Dismisses Resident's Pollution Complaint; Orders MPCB To Monitor Noise And Air Quality
Mumbai Coastal Road: NGT Dismisses Resident's Pollution Complaint; Orders MPCB To Monitor Noise And Air Quality
Mumbai: BMC Receives Objections On Digital Hoardings In Outdoor Advertisement Policy, Extends Feedback Deadline To September 9
Mumbai: BMC Receives Objections On Digital Hoardings In Outdoor Advertisement Policy, Extends Feedback Deadline To September 9
Gujarat: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Low-Lying Areas In Bharuch; 3 Dead, Hundreds Evacuated To Safety (VIDEO)
Gujarat: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Low-Lying Areas In Bharuch; 3 Dead, Hundreds Evacuated To Safety (VIDEO)

According to Deputy Commissioner (central division) of city police, Indira Mukherjee, 40 feet were cordoned off by police and also mentioned that the size of the seminar room was 51x32 feet.

“The video which surfaced was showing the area which was not cordoned off. Only police, forensic department and other concerned people have entered the cordoned off area,” said Mukherjee.

Asked about the lawyer’s presence at the reported place of occurrence of the crime, to which Mukherjee didn’t reply.

“Since the lawyer was part of them the hospital authorities can speak about the same,” further added Mukherjee.

Former police personnel, Pankaj Dutta said that those who were seen in the video should be immediately taken into custody for interrogation.

Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Accused Sanjoy Roy Takes U-Turn During Polygraph Test; Says...
article-image

“Could be the body of the doctor was not there at all in the seminar hall before. There are several questions that are being raised. Those who were there in the hall as seen in the video should be immediately taken into custody,” said Dutta.

It can be recalled that the victim’s mother had time and again said that initially, they were not allowed to see the body and kept them waiting in the department.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Undergoes Polygraph Test
article-image

“We have reached the hospital by 12:30 pm and were kept waiting. Then around 3 pm we were allowed to see the body,” claimed the victim’s mother.

Dr. Utpal Banerjee said that the police should have cordoned the entire room and not allowed anyone inside.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI (M) are crying foul stating that those people entered the room to ‘wipe away the evidences’.

Read Also
'Shots Will Be Fired, Want Casualties': TMC Shares Videos Of Alleged BJP Goons Conspiring To Incite...
article-image

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh added, “We are not defending anything but would just like to ask that it needs to be verified that when was the video taken.”

It is pertinent to mention that after the crime when the state police were investigating the matter, state police said that based on CCTV footage arrested civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was seen in the seminar room and based on a Bluetooth headphone in the place of occurrence, police had arrested the civic volunteer. Later, following the Calcutta High Court’s order Roy was given CBI custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post...

Gujarat: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Low-Lying Areas In Bharuch; 3 Dead, Hundreds Evacuated To...

Gujarat: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Low-Lying Areas In Bharuch; 3 Dead, Hundreds Evacuated To...

PM Modi Speaks To US President Joe Biden On Phone, Discusses Situation In Ukraine And Safety Of...

PM Modi Speaks To US President Joe Biden On Phone, Discusses Situation In Ukraine And Safety Of...

Tragic! 7-Year-Old UKG Girl Student Suffers Heart Attack While Sitting In Classroom At School In...

Tragic! 7-Year-Old UKG Girl Student Suffers Heart Attack While Sitting In Classroom At School In...

Rahul Gandhi And Kiren Rijiju Clash Over Dalit, OBC Representation; Broader Debate On Inclusivity &...

Rahul Gandhi And Kiren Rijiju Clash Over Dalit, OBC Representation; Broader Debate On Inclusivity &...