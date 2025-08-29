 Cuddalore Accident Video: 2 Dead As Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Scooty, Pedestrian
Cuddalore Accident Video: 2 Dead As Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Scooty, Pedestrian

A rider and a pedestrian were crushed to death by a speeding bus in Tamil Nadu Cuddalore.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
2 Dead As Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Scooty, Pedestrian In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore (Screengrab) | X/@mnadutv

Cuddalore: A shocking incident surfaced from Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, where a rider and a pedestrian were crushed to death by a speeding bus. The tragic incident was captured on camera, and its video also surfaced online on Friday. The exact date of the incident is not known.

In the video, it could be seen that a man started his scooty and took a U-turn on a highway in Cuddalore. However, he did not notice the bus coming at high speed from the other direction.

Video Of The Incident:

The vehicle lost control and rammed into the man’s scooty, crushing him to death. Meanwhile, after hitting the scooty, the bus also crushed another man walking on the road to death.

The incident took place outside an eatery. People present at the eatery rushed to the spot. The video shows that the driver did not spot the bus after the incident. Notably, the victim tried to escape when he realised that the bus was coming, but in vain.

Ennore Beach Accident:

Earlier this monmth, a similar incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district where a scooty and a bike collided with each other. The collision took place near Ennore beach. The incident took place on August 18.

In the video shared by several local media houses, it could be seen that a scooty suddenly tried to take a U-turn, without noticing that the bike was coming from behind at a high speed. Due to the impact of the collision, after colliding with the scooty the bike was flung into the air.

