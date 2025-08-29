UP Signs MoU With Centurion University To Strengthen Forensic Science Framework

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a technologically advanced state is steadily taking shape on the ground. In a major step towards strengthening the forensic framework, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Uttar Pradesh, and Centurion University, Odisha. The signing took place at the Police Headquarters in the presence of the Director General of Police, Rajiv Krishna. This MoU is unique in many respects and marks a significant milestone in the state’s forensic journey.

This collaboration will further accelerate several forensic initiatives recently introduced in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Under the new criminal laws, the presence of forensic experts at the scene of serious crimes has been made mandatory to ensure the collection of scientific and accurate evidence. In this context, the MoU will play a pivotal role in building stronger forensic capabilities in the state.

DGP Rajiv Krishna described the agreement as a testament to the shared commitment towards knowledge exchange, innovation, and capacity building in forensic science. He emphasized that it would not only strengthen academic research but also provide new scientific strength to the state’s forensic structure—an important step in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a national leader in scientific investigation and forensic excellence.

Highlighting its benefits, Additional Director General of Police(Technical Services) Naveen Arora said, "The MoU would open avenues for joint teaching, training, and research, exchange of research materials and publications, access to advanced laboratory facilities, scientific equipment, and software, as well as collaborative guidance for researchers."

He noted that this partnership would give students a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving field of forensic science, enhance their employability, and foster cutting-edge research to strengthen law enforcement and the justice system nationwide. He also emphasised that CM Yogi recently launched 75 state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans equipped with DNA sampling, fingerprint analysis, toxicology testing, and other advanced facilities, adding a new dimension to forensic-based policing in the state.

Centurion University’s School of Vocational Education and Training has recently been recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India—the only university in the country to receive this distinction. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Mukti Kant Mishra, President of Centurion University, said, "Integrating the university’s academic resources with the forensic expertise of the State Forensic Science Laboratory would empower students and researchers to make meaningful contributions to the advancement of forensic science and technology."

The signing ceremony was attended by senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police/ DGP's General Staff Officer, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Technical Services Headquarters), and the Director-in-Charge of the Forensic Science Laboratory. From Centurion University, President Professor Mukti Kant Mishra, Vice Chancellor Dr. Supriya Patnaik, Director Monalisha Ghosh, Associate Dean Dr. Reena C. Jhamtani, and other dignitaries were present.