Andhra Pradesh Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Chittoor Mayor Murder Case

Representative Image

A court in Andhra Pradesh on Friday pronounced its verdict in the murder case of Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband, Katari Mohan, sentencing five men to capital punishment.

Katari Anuradha and her husband were brutally murdered inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office on November 17, 2015.

Read Also Udaipur Court Sentences Man To Death For Burning Wife Over Skin Colour

Mohan's nephew, Sriram Chandrasekhar, was the main accused in the murder case. The other accused who were found guilty are Govinda Swami Srinivasaiah Venkatachalapathy, alias Venkatesh; Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jayareddy; Manjunath, alias Manju; and Muniratnam Venkatesh.

All the accused had entered the office wearing burqas, attacked the couple with knives and daggers, and then shot Katari Anuradha dead.

According to police, the brutal murder stemmed from a family dispute.

Police tightened security in and around the court ahead of the verdict, allowing entry only to court staff. Public gatherings, rallies, and celebrations were strictly prohibited to maintain law and order.