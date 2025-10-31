 Andhra Pradesh Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Chittoor Mayor Murder Case
Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A court in Andhra Pradesh on Friday pronounced its verdict in the murder case of Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband, Katari Mohan, sentencing five men to capital punishment.

Katari Anuradha and her husband were brutally murdered inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office on November 17, 2015.

According to police, the brutal murder stemmed from a family dispute.

Police tightened security in and around the court ahead of the verdict, allowing entry only to court staff. Public gatherings, rallies, and celebrations were strictly prohibited to maintain law and order.

