UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over 2024 Sambhal Violence Report

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Pratapgarh: CM Yogi Adityanath fiercely attacked opposition parties at a public meeting in Pratapgarh on Friday. Citing the judicial commission report on the 2024 Sambhal violence, he said, “Hindus were selectively targeted under Samajwadi Party and Congress rule. Back then, conspiracies aimed to reduce the Hindu population and alter demography. Today, the double-engine government will not tolerate such divisive politics; anyone attempting to change the state’s demography will have to migrate from the state.”

CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration and foundation-laying of 186 development projects worth Rs 570 crore in Pratapgarh. “The opposition is flustered seeing the development works. The Congress and Samajwadi Party’s INDI alliance is actually an anti-India alliance. It undermines India’s honour and works to divide the country based on caste and religion,” the CM said.

He further said that whenever the opposition came to power, they promoted mafias, encouraged hooliganism, and snatched the rights of the poor. However, the people have now rejected them.

Referring to the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a recent INDI alliance rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Such statements reflect the opposition’s frustration. People who stoop to this level do not deserve a place in politics. They must understand that Prime Minister Modi is the world’s most popular leader, and using abusive language against him is like spitting at the sun—it only falls back on them. Their words have not just targeted one individual, but have insulted 140 crore Indians.”

He said that now, instead of appeasement, the government is moving towards empowerment through satisfaction, which has helped lift six crore people above the poverty line in the last eight years.

CM Yogi stated that the double-engine government has eradicated the mafia culture and placed the state on the path of development. He added, “Previous governments assigned a mafia to every district that looted, disrupted development schemes, and snatched the rights of the poor. But the double-engine government eliminated mafias and implemented One District One Product and One District One Medical College.”

CM Yogi said, “Today, Amla production from Pratapgarh is reaching the world, Sonelal Patel Medical College has been established, and connectivity projects like the Ganga Expressway are accelerating development. Pratapgarh is now setting new benchmarks in development.”

“Farmers from Pratapgarh have given the state a new identity through Amla cultivation, freedom fighters contributed to the country’s independence, and local products like the sweetness of Rasmalai have reached every household. With the blessings of Maa Belha Devi, Pratapgarh is reaching new heights of development. Projects worth Rs 263 crore were inaugurated, and projects worth Rs 306 crore had their foundation laid. This is the embodiment of development, strengthening health, education, roads, and entrepreneurship,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Emphasizing the safety of women and daughters, CM said, the government has made the state mafia-free. “Anyone who harms a daughter’s honour will face Yamaraj at the next crossroads,” he said.

Referring to the recent police recruitment of 60,244 posts, he said that over 12,000 daughters were also inducted into the police force. The recruitment of 2,425 Lady Supervisors in the Women and Child Development Department is a step towards empowering women and children. He said that programs like “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao,” Kanya Sumangala, and mass marriage schemes are making daughters Atmanirbhar.

Remembering Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, the CM said, “PM Modi awarded a Khel Ratna in his name, and a sports university is being established in Meerut. To nurture sporting talent, a sports college will be built in every Commissionerate in the coming days. Stadiums and smart city facilities will also be developed in Pratapgarh.”

During his visit to Pratapgarh, CM Yogi visited the renowned Belha Devi Temple to offer prayers. He reviewed the facilities for devotees at the temple and instructed officials to expand the facilities.

CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundations for 186 development projects worth Rs 570 crore in Pratapgarh.

At the public meeting, he distributed keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, financial assistance to self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, solar pumps under the PM-Kusum Scheme, Golden cards of Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, checks under the Mukhyamantri Baal Seva Yojana (COVID-19) for children, and benefits under the One District One Product, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar, and village industry schemes.

Projects inaugurated

Bridge, approach road, and protective works at Karodi Baat on Sai River along the Eshwarnath-Gadai-Chakdedya route

Widening and strengthening of the Lalganj-Manjhanpur-Mau Road from Km 41.650 to 51.360 (length 9.710 km)

Transit hostel (G+12) at Pratapgarh Police Lines, integrated special secondary school at Chalakpur

Sports infrastructure facilities at Gram Sabha-Sandwa-Chandrika Purabgaon and Degree College Mangraura at Gram Sarsi Kham

Foundations Laid for Major Development Projects

CM Composite School

Residential and non-residential buildings for the fire station in Nagar Panchayat Antu

Tourism development of Sandwa Chandrika Temple and Yudhishthir Dialogue Venue

Widening and strengthening of Udeyadih-Prithviganj and Fatanpur-Baurapur roads

Widening and strengthening of Sagra Rajbaha-Kadar-Vaurbaba via BabuGanj, Duve Ka Purwa, Sheetlamau, Lalpur Mathha, Itela, entire Nautii, and Madipur-BhadriKala road

Widening and strengthening of the Hanumangarh-Mesna-Shahbari-Lebuda-Chichhara road and the Lalganj-Manjhanpur-Mau Road (length 25.900 km)

Widening and strengthening of Raki Mustafabad-Narwal through the Rahatikar, Rehua, and Lalganj route via Chahin, Sirodha-Amishankarpur, Nevali Ka Purwa, and Rehua-Lalganj

Two-lane widening and strengthening of Lalganj-Manjhanpur-Mau Road from Chainage 34 to 40

Widening and strengthening of the Bardhani-Balipur-Vayuganj road

Widening and strengthening of Lal Gopalganj to Peethipur via Railway Station, Bedhan Gopalpur, Gandhi Chauraha, and Bhainsa Chauraha road

State Minister (Independent Charge) Dyashankar Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Pal Maurya, MLA Rajendra Kumar Maurya, MLC Dr. Mahendra Kumar Singh, Umesh Dwivedi, former MP Sangam Lal Gupta, former minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, Shivakant Ojha, and several other representatives and officials were present on the occasion.