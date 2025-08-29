 Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshSambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

According to sources, the report documents a long history of communal disturbances in Sambhal, noting 15 recorded riots since 1947. It also mentions demographic changes, stating that the Hindu population in the district has reduced significantly over decades. These references have triggered political debate.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:29 AM IST
article-image
An aerial view of the Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal. | ANI

Lucknow: A three-member judicial commission led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora on Thursday submitted its report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The commission also included retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain and former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad. The 450-page document examines the causes of the violence near Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024, during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-monitored survey, which left four people dead and several others injured.

Judicial commission member Arvind Kumar Jain told reporters that the report would be made public only after government approval, calling the findings “confidential.” The panel, set up on November 28, 2024, visited Sambhal several times and recorded statements of local residents, police officials, and others. According to sources, the report documents a long history of communal disturbances in Sambhal, noting 15 recorded riots since 1947. It also mentions demographic changes, stating that the Hindu population in the district has reduced significantly over decades. These references have triggered political debate.

The Congress demanded that the report be released in full rather than through what it termed selective leaks. Party leader Shahnawaz Alam said emerging details on demographic decline of Hindus and community-based divisions “appear to be aimed at creating mistrust.” The Samajwadi Party (SP) also alleged that the controversy was being used to divert attention from unemployment and agrarian issues.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled
article-image

The November 24 violence occurred on the second day of the ASI survey ordered by a local court. Demonstrators had gathered near the mosque, leading to stone-pelting and clashes with police. While four people died, police officials denied opening fire, stating that only “mild force” was used to restore order. The Supreme Court has since halted proceedings in the trial court related to the survey.

FPJ Shorts
Ramabai Building Collapse: Officials Pass Blame As Questions Mount Over 17 Deaths In Virar
Ramabai Building Collapse: Officials Pass Blame As Questions Mount Over 17 Deaths In Virar
Top Maharashtra Leaders Unite At Raj Thackeray’s Shivaji Park Home For Ganesh Festivities
Top Maharashtra Leaders Unite At Raj Thackeray’s Shivaji Park Home For Ganesh Festivities
Mumbai Police Nab 30-Year-Old With Illegal Firearm In Vikhroli
Mumbai Police Nab 30-Year-Old With Illegal Firearm In Vikhroli
Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Diversions Ahead Of Maratha Kranti Morcha On August 29 At Azad Maidan; Check Details Inside
Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Diversions Ahead Of Maratha Kranti Morcha On August 29 At Azad Maidan; Check Details Inside

The government has not given a timeline on when the commission’s recommendations will be tabled.

Sambhal violence: Timeline of events

On November 22, 2024, a local court ordered an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team to begin inspection of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Two days later, on November 24, violence erupted when crowds assembled near the mosque. Stone-pelting followed, and clashes broke out between demonstrators and police forces. The confrontation led to four deaths and multiple injuries. The Uttar Pradesh government set up a three-member judicial commission on November 28 to investigate the causes and suggest preventive measures. Nine months later, the panel has submitted a 450-page report to the Chief Minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Amendments In Home Guard Recruitment Rules

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Amendments In Home Guard Recruitment Rules

BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To...

BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To...

UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1

UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1