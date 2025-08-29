 UP T20 League: Sameer Rizvi’s Explosive 76 Powers Kanpur Superstars To Third Straight Win Against Lucknow Falcons
Kanpur Superstars registered their third consecutive victory in the UP T20 League, defeating Lucknow Falcons by eight wickets at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The match was dominated by Kanpur's captain, Sameer Rizvi, who was named Man of the Match for his explosive, unbeaten 76 runs off just 32 balls.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 05:15 AM IST
article-image
Sameer Rizvi’s unbeaten 76 guides Kanpur Superstars to an emphatic UP T20 League win over Lucknow Falcons | File Photo

Lucknow: Kanpur Superstars registered their third consecutive victory in the UP T20 League, defeating Lucknow Falcons by eight wickets at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Lucknow Falcons Post 162/8 While Batting First

The match was dominated by Kanpur's captain, Sameer Rizvi, who was named Man of the Match for his explosive, unbeaten 76 runs off just 32 balls. Batting first, Lucknow Falcons posted a score of 162 runs for eight wickets.

Rizvi’s Power-Hitting Seals Comfortable Chase

In response, Kanpur Superstars chased down the target with ease, reaching 163 in just 15.4 overs. The turning point of the game was Rizvi’s aggressive hitting, which included nine sixes and three fours.

Lucknow’s poor fielding, including a dropped catch from Rizvi, allowed him to change the momentum and seal the victory for his team.

