Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, August 28: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as India’s new industrial powerhouse under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 shows UP leading the nation in factories, workforce, and Gross Value Added (GVA).

UP Records 25.03% GVA Growth

The state recorded a 25.03% GVA growth, more than double the national average of 11.9%. Factories rose by 15.91%, nearly seven times the national average, while the workforce expanded 9.37%.

Experts Credit Policies And Law & Order

Experts credit UP’s surge to investment-friendly policies and strong law and order. With this achievement, UP moves closer to becoming India’s industrial capital.