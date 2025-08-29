Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership

Lucknow, August 28: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as India’s new industrial powerhouse under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 shows UP leading the nation in factories, workforce, and Gross Value Added (GVA).
UP Records 25.03% GVA Growth
The state recorded a 25.03% GVA growth, more than double the national average of 11.9%. Factories rose by 15.91%, nearly seven times the national average, while the workforce expanded 9.37%.
Experts Credit Policies And Law & Order
Experts credit UP’s surge to investment-friendly policies and strong law and order. With this achievement, UP moves closer to becoming India’s industrial capital.