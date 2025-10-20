 Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Lalu Prasad's Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav Booked For MCC Violation During Nomination Filing
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Lalu Prasad's Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav Booked For MCC Violation During Nomination Filing

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct during his nomination from Bihar’s Mahua seat. A viral video showed him using a vehicle with a police logo and beacon. Authorities confirmed it was a private car, prompting an FIR.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Tej Pratap Yadav | ANI

Hajipur (Bihar): RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly seat in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said.

According to a statement issued by the district police on Sunday, the Circle Officer of Mahua lodged a complaint with the police station concerned after a video, which went viral on social media, showed Yadav using a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during a procession for submitting his documents on October 16.

"It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct," it said.

'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!': PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Swadeshi Products To Ring In Festive...
Yadav floated the party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.

Diwali 2025: 10 Smartphone Photography Tips To Capture The Best Photos/Selfies At Your Festive Party
Thamma First Review Out: 'Expect The Unexpected', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses
Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali
Yemen: 23 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon Off Gulf Of Aden
He, however, deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was 'hacked'. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days later, after his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

