 Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Punjab And Haryana As Faridkot Records 4.3°C, Dense Fog Triggers Low Visibility And Road Mishaps
Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Punjab And Haryana As Faridkot Records 4.3°C, Dense Fog Triggers Low Visibility And Road Mishaps

Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
An intense cold wave gripped Punjab and Haryana on Thursday with the Punjab’s Faridkot district recording a minimum of 4.3 degrees Celsius temperature. | PTI

Chandigarh: An intense cold wave gripped Punjab and Haryana on Thursday with the Punjab’s Faridkot district recording a minimum of 4.3 degrees Celsius temperature.

Faridkot coldest in Punjab

The fog, especially during morning hours and night caused low visibility leading to multiple reports of road mishaps across the two states.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana and Patiala, lows of 6. Degrees Celsius while Pathankot logged a minimum of 6.7 degrees Celsius. Likewise, while Bathinda logged a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

article-image

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded the lowest temperature – 5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar logged 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Chilly conditions persist across Haryana districts

Likewise, while Karnal recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa lows of 6.8 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 6.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

