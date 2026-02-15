UP: Video Shows Teacher Forcing Students Into 'Murga' Pose At Meerut Govt School; When Confronted, Says ‘Bacche Badtameezi Karenge Toh Pitenge’

X/@priyarajputlive

A video purportedly showing students being punished in a government school in Uttar Pardesh's Meerut has caused outrage online after it was shared on X by user @priyasinghlive. The clip, which has since gone viral, captures several schoolboys made to sit in the controversial “murga” (rooster) punishment position inside the school premises.

In a X post, where the user claimed that children were allegedly forced into the humiliating disciplinary posture before a local villager intervened and began recording the scene, leading to a confrontation with teachers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Children Seen In ‘Rooster’ Punishment Position

In the video, a group of upper primary or middle school-aged boys can be seen squatting low with their arms looped under their knees and hands holding their ears a traditional but widely criticised form of school punishment in India.

The children appear to be holding the uncomfortable pose for several minutes. According to voices heard in the background, the punishment was allegedly imposed for misbehaviour.

No severe physical assault is visible in the video. However, the visual of students being made to sit in the humiliating position has sparked concern among viewers on social media.

Villager’s Recording Triggers Argument

The situation escalated when a man, reportedly a villager, began filming the scene on his mobile phone. His act of recording allegedly angered the teachers present, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

In the background, raised voices can be heard, including statements defending the punishment. Some voices are heard saying, “बच्चे बदतमीजी करेंगे तो पिटेंगे” (“If children misbehave, they will be beaten or punished”), as tempers flare between the person filming and school staff.

The argument appears intense, with shouting, accusations and gestures exchanged over why the video was being recorded.

Authorities Yet To Respond

As of now, there has been no official statement from the district education authorities regarding the incident. The authenticity of the video and the exact circumstances leading to the punishment remain unverified.