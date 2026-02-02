 UP: Class 5 Student Of Lucknow Army Public School Assaulted By Peers, Suffers Serious Eye Injuries & Vision Loss
A Class 5 student at Lucknow’s Army Public School was allegedly assaulted by two fellow students on school grounds, resulting in severe eye injuries and loss of vision. Despite the mother informing the school, no action was taken. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case, while the child is undergoing treatment at Command Hospital.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Lucknow: A Class 5 student of Army Public School here was allegedly assaulted by two fellow students on the premises, resulting in serious eye injuries and loss of vision, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged at the Cantt Police Station by the child's mother, the incident occurred on January 21, around 12.30 pm in the school ground.

She alleged that a student of another section of Class 5 and another student of Class 3 assaulted her son.

"The children allegedly knocked him to the ground and rubbed the heel of a shoe on his eyes and face, causing severe injuries," the complaint said.

Goa: 3rd-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide At BITS Pilani; 6th Such Case In 2 Years
The child has lost his eyesight following the assault and is undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, the woman said in her complaint.

She further alleged that the school authorities failed to take cognisance of the incident despite being informed.

She has sought strict action against the students involved, as well as the school staff, for alleged negligence.

Police said they have received the complaint, and an FIR has been registered regarding the matter on January 30. Further investigation is underway, they added.

