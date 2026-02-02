 Goa: 3rd-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide At BITS Pilani; 6th Such Case In 2 Years
A 20-year-old third-year Electronics and Communications student, Vishnavi Jitesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at BITS Pilani’s South Goa campus. This marks the sixth suicide at the institute in two years. Authorities link the incidents to exam pressure. The institute has yet to issue an official statement on the latest case.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Panaji: A female student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room on the BITS Pilani campus in South Goa, police said on Monday.

Vishnavi Jitesh (20), a third-year engineering student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet around her neck in her hostel room late on Sunday night, a senior official said.

This is the sixth case of suicide reported on the institute's campus in Vasco in the last two years.

The official said that the Verna police received a call around 11.30 pm that a female student had hung herself in the room.

According to the police, the deceased student hailed from Bengaluru and was in the third year of the Electronics and Communications Engineering course at the institute.

The issue of student suicides at the BITS Pilani campus was raised in the recent winter session of the state assembly, when Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that students had committed suicide due to the pressure of examinations.

The institute is yet to issue a formal statement regarding Sunday's incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

