 'Breathing Is Difficult… It Feels Like A Gas Chamber': Yogi Adityanath On Delhi AQI | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Delhi’s air “feels like a gas chamber” while asserting that people in UP enjoy cleaner surroundings. Citing environmental degradation as a global concern, he said development in Uttar Pradesh has not led to suffocation or rising pollution, contrasting it with the national capital’s air quality.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday compared Delhi’s air quality to a “gas chamber,” asserting that residents of Uttar Pradesh are breathing cleaner air despite rapid development in the state.

Speaking at a public event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said environmental degradation has emerged as one of the most serious global challenges.

‘No Suffocation In UP’

Addressing the inauguration of a renovated Block Development Officer’s office in Jungle Kauria, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh has managed to balance infrastructure growth with environmental protection.

“The environment here is good and pollution-free. Where there is no pollution, there are fewer diseases. Once pollution affects oxygen supply, the entire body suffers,” he said.

Adityanath maintained that the state’s development model does not compromise public health.

Sharp Attack On Delhi’s Air Quality

Without naming political rivals directly, he drew a contrast with the national capital.

“You see the condition in Delhi? It feels like a gas chamber. Breathing becomes difficult, and there is a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise children, the elderly, and asthma patients to remain indoors. What kind of life is that?” he remarked.

He warned that environmental neglect could push other regions toward similar conditions.

Delhi’s AQI In ‘Poor’ Category

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 211 at 9 am on Saturday, placing it in the “poor” category.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as “poor,” indicating potential health risks for sensitive groups.

Adityanath concluded by stating that Uttar Pradesh remains “fortunate” to be pursuing development without creating a suffocating environment.

