 'Uno Reverse': Jaipur Citizens Confront Alleged Bajrang Dal Workers For Harassing Couples On Valentine's Day
A viral video from Jaipur shows couples and bystanders confronting men allegedly linked to Bajrang Dal who were reportedly harassing people on Valentine’s Day. The group was seen asking couples for ID cards, but the crowd turned the tables and demanded their IDs instead. The clip sparked widespread online reactions, with many praising the public for resisting moral policing

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
A video from Jaipur, Rajasthan, is making waves online after showing an unexpected turn of events during a Valentine’s Day confrontation at a public park. What many social media users are calling a real-life “UNO reverse” moment has sparked debate around moral policing and public resistance.

Tensions erupt at Jaipur park on february 14

Valentine’s Day, observed on February 14, has often been controversial in parts of India, where couples have sometimes faced opposition, harassment, or moral policing by fringe groups. In this latest incident, a group of men, allegedly linked to Bajrang Dal, were seen confronting couples at a park in Jaipur.

According to the viral clip, the men, dressed in saffron cloths and holding sticks, were reportedly asking couples to show identification cards. However, the situation did not unfold as they might have expected.

Crowd pushes back, demands IDs in return

Instead of dispersing or complying quietly, couples and bystanders reportedly challenged the men. The video shows members of the public asking the alleged activists to produce their own ID proofs. One man is even heard demanding their names and addresses, saying he would take them to court.

The exchange quickly escalated into a tense standoff, but what stood out was the crowd’s refusal to back down. Social media users described the moment as “satisfying,” praising the public for questioning those who were allegedly attempting to intimidate others.

Social media reacts to ‘UNO Reverse’ moment

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle “indiafromwithin” and has already garnered over 39,000 views. Online reactions were swift and divided, though many applauded the crowd’s response.

Several users criticised what they described as “unemployed youth” engaging in harassment under the banner of organisations. Others commented that it was encouraging to see ordinary citizens standing up for their rights. Some posts also raised broader concerns about joblessness and youth frustration, suggesting such incidents reflect deeper social issues.

Ongoing debate around moral policing in India

Incidents of moral policing around Valentine’s Day are not new in India. Over the years, certain groups have opposed public displays of affection and the celebration of what they call a “Western festival.” However, there has also been growing pushback from citizens who argue that consenting adults have the right to celebrate freely without fear of intimidation.

The Jaipur video has once again reignited conversations about personal freedom, civic courage, and the role of self-appointed vigilante groups in public spaces.

