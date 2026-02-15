'When Amazonians Get Married': Bride Adds Amazon Logo To Mehendi As Tribute To Workplace Romance - Video

When love blossoms at work, it often comes with a story worth telling. For one couple from Amazon India, their journey from colleagues to life partners turned into a heartwarming wedding highlight, complete with a tribute to the company that brought them together.

A workplace romance that led to “Forever”

Priyanshi Shrimal and Rajat Verma first met while working at Amazon. What started as a professional connection gradually grew into a relationship, eventually leading them to tie the knot. Instead of keeping their office romance separate from their big day, the couple chose to celebrate it.

During the wedding festivities, Priyanshi incorporated a meaningful detail into her bridal mehendi, the iconic Amazon smile logo. The subtle yet instantly recognisable design symbolised the place where their love story began.

Amazon logo finds a place in bridal mehendi

A video shared on Instagram by Inside Amazon captured the special moment. The clip shows the Amazon smile delicately drawn in henna on the bride’s arm, blending tradition with a modern love story rooted in the workplace.

The post quickly gained attention, with many praising the thoughtful gesture. Rajat also reacted in the comments, expressing gratitude to Amazon for being the reason he met his “forever.” Priyanshi thanked the page for showcasing their journey.

Celebrating love and workplace connections

Workplace romances are not uncommon, especially in large organisations where employees spend significant time collaborating. In this case, the couple turned their shared professional journey into a meaningful wedding tribute.

By including the Amazon logo in her mehendi, Priyanshi blended personal and professional milestones, proving that sometimes, love truly can begin at the office, and last a lifetime.