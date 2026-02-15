 'When Amazonians Get Married': Bride Adds Amazon Logo To Mehendi As Tribute To Workplace Romance - Video
'When Amazonians Get Married': Bride Adds Amazon Logo To Mehendi As Tribute To Workplace Romance - Video

Two Amazon India employees, Priyanshi Shrimal and Rajat Verma, celebrated their workplace love story at their wedding by incorporating the Amazon smile logo into the bride’s mehendi. A video shared by Inside Amazon captured the special tribute. The couple thanked Amazon for bringing them together, and the heartfelt gesture quickly gained attention online

Ameesha S
Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

When love blossoms at work, it often comes with a story worth telling. For one couple from Amazon India, their journey from colleagues to life partners turned into a heartwarming wedding highlight, complete with a tribute to the company that brought them together.

A workplace romance that led to “Forever”

Priyanshi Shrimal and Rajat Verma first met while working at Amazon. What started as a professional connection gradually grew into a relationship, eventually leading them to tie the knot. Instead of keeping their office romance separate from their big day, the couple chose to celebrate it.

During the wedding festivities, Priyanshi incorporated a meaningful detail into her bridal mehendi, the iconic Amazon smile logo. The subtle yet instantly recognisable design symbolised the place where their love story began.

VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth: PropTiger
Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights
West Indies Captain Shai Hope Hails Matthew Forde’s Impact At T20 World Cup

Amazon logo finds a place in bridal mehendi

A video shared on Instagram by Inside Amazon captured the special moment. The clip shows the Amazon smile delicately drawn in henna on the bride’s arm, blending tradition with a modern love story rooted in the workplace.

The post quickly gained attention, with many praising the thoughtful gesture. Rajat also reacted in the comments, expressing gratitude to Amazon for being the reason he met his “forever.” Priyanshi thanked the page for showcasing their journey.

'Uno Reverse': Jaipur Citizens Confront Alleged Bajrang Dal Workers For Harassing Couples On...
article-image

Celebrating love and workplace connections

Workplace romances are not uncommon, especially in large organisations where employees spend significant time collaborating. In this case, the couple turned their shared professional journey into a meaningful wedding tribute.

By including the Amazon logo in her mehendi, Priyanshi blended personal and professional milestones, proving that sometimes, love truly can begin at the office, and last a lifetime.

