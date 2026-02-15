'Mahadev Aapas Me Lad Pade': Young Boys Dressed As Lord Shiva Get Into Fight Over ₹60 In Varanasi - Video

A video shared by X user Nitin Prajapati has taken social media by storm, showing an unusual scuffle at the ghats of Varanasi just days before Maha Shivaratri.

In the now-viral clip, two boys dressed as Lord Shiva are seen fighting on a Banaras ghat. The elder boy is seen pinning the younger one down as bystanders gather around in curiosity.

When a passer-by intervenes and asks what the fight is about, the elder boy replies, "I was trying not to hit him but he's on my nerves now." The younger boy quickly responds with, "60 rupayee nahi diya toh maar raha hai." The seemingly serious scuffle turns unexpectedly mundane, the fight is over ₹60.

A ₹60 dispute

As the situation unfolds, the passer-by offers to pay the ₹60 himself but asks the boys to stop fighting. The moment, caught on camera, has struck a chord online not just because of the argument but because of the boys’ attire. Dressed as Mahadev, complete with costume and makeup, the irony of the situation amused viewers.

The timing of the incident, with Maha Shivaratri around the corner, added another layer of intrigue and debate to the viral moment.

Netizens react

Social media users were quick to react, offering a mix of humor and criticism. One user commented, "The entire fight is going on for money. These fake Mahadevs or the moneyed Mahadevs who are roaming around dressed up as such, they don’t care about anything except money. Wearing the cloak of religion, they are fooling the whole world."

Another user took a lighter tone, writing, "This little drama of Banaras's Mahadevs felt so cute. With humble request to the big Mahadev, please return the 60 rupees, honesty is important even in friendship. Otherwise the little Mahadev will keep narrating the same story every time we meet and the laughter just won't stop."

A third user added, "Those people who are making fun after watching this video, let me tell you, he is acting a character, so what exactly is there to make fun of? After all, he is a human being."

What began as a minor altercation over ₹60 has now become a talking point online, blending humor, religion, and social commentary in equal measure.