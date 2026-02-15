On Camera: Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Road Caves In Under Tractor In Agra

A shocking CCTV video from Vazirpur area in Agra has surfaced online, showing a man narrowly escaping death after a tractor carrying a heavily loaded trolley sank into a road that suddenly caved in.

The incident occurred around 7:40 am on Sunday and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage shows the tractor moving along the road before coming to an abrupt halt as the wheels of its trolley get trapped in a portion of the road that collapses beneath it.

As the trolley’s wheels sank, the tractor jerked violently and lifted into the air. A man sitting beside the driver lost balance and fell onto the road, landing between the tractor’s wheels.

Fortunately, the tractor did not move forward because the trolley remained stuck in the sunken portion of the road. Had it advanced even slightly, the man could have been crushed under the wheels.

The video further shows the man getting up moments later, clutching his head in disbelief, as passersby rush to assist him. He reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with several users blaming local civic authorities for alleged poor road construction and maintenance that led to the cave-in. No official statement has been issued so far regarding the incident.