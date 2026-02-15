 Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar

Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar

A viral CCTV clip from Jamnagar shows a speeding mini tempo losing control and crashing into a roadside tyre repair shop. The impact sent stacked tyres flying and kicked up a cloud of dust, causing significant property damage. No injuries were immediately reported.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
X/@Deadlykalesh

A shocking six-second CCTV clip from Gujarat's Jamnagar went viral after a white mini tempo losing control and crashing into a roadside tyre repair shop.

The video showed the small commercial vehicle speeding along what appears to be a highway-adjacent stretch before suddenly veering sharply off the road.

Within seconds, it smashes straight into the shop’s structure, sending tyres and equipment flying into the air.

Tyres Scatter, Dust Fills The Air

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha...': Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged S2- VIDEO
'Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha...': Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged S2- VIDEO

The impact appears forceful. Several stacked tyres are seen scattering in different directions, while a cloud of dust and debris rises instantly. Parts of the shop’s canopy and lightweight materials are visibly disturbed as the vehicle comes to a halt partially inside the shop premises.

Fortunately, no individuals are clearly seen being struck in the short clip. However, given the location of the shop alongside a busy road, the possibility of nearby bystanders has raised concerns.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Tops In Hiring Professors Of Practice, Followed By Maharashtra & Gujarat: UGC
article-image

Posted For Public Safety Awareness

Some social media users remarked on the irony of the vehicle crashing into a tyre repair shop, joking that it had “reached the right destination.”

Others pointed out the recurring issue of speeding on Gujarat’s highways, where similar tempo-related crashes are reported frequently.

No Official Word Yet

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding injuries or the condition of the driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
UP: Video Shows Teacher Forcing Students Into 'Murga' Pose At Meerut Govt School; When Confronted,...
UP: Video Shows Teacher Forcing Students Into 'Murga' Pose At Meerut Govt School; When Confronted,...
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In...
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In...