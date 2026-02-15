Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar

A shocking six-second CCTV clip from Gujarat's Jamnagar went viral after a white mini tempo losing control and crashing into a roadside tyre repair shop.
The video showed the small commercial vehicle speeding along what appears to be a highway-adjacent stretch before suddenly veering sharply off the road.
Within seconds, it smashes straight into the shop’s structure, sending tyres and equipment flying into the air.
Tyres Scatter, Dust Fills The Air
The impact appears forceful. Several stacked tyres are seen scattering in different directions, while a cloud of dust and debris rises instantly. Parts of the shop’s canopy and lightweight materials are visibly disturbed as the vehicle comes to a halt partially inside the shop premises.
Fortunately, no individuals are clearly seen being struck in the short clip. However, given the location of the shop alongside a busy road, the possibility of nearby bystanders has raised concerns.
Posted For Public Safety Awareness
Some social media users remarked on the irony of the vehicle crashing into a tyre repair shop, joking that it had “reached the right destination.”
Others pointed out the recurring issue of speeding on Gujarat’s highways, where similar tempo-related crashes are reported frequently.
No Official Word Yet
As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding injuries or the condition of the driver.