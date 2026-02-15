 Disguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDisguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata

Disguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata

Kolkata Police arrested four Gujarat residents accused of posing as Hindu deities to steal wallets and mobiles from pedestrians. The gang, held in the Hastings area after a Jorasanko complaint, allegedly operated in multiple cities. Leads from a separate mobile theft case helped crack the case. Investigation into a wider network continues.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

In a dramatic crackdown, Kolkata Police have arrested four men accused of posing as Hindu gods and goddesses to steal from unsuspecting pedestrians across the city.

According to a post shared by Kolkata Police on X, the accused would dress up as deities such as Maa Kali and Lord Shiva and approach people waiting at traffic signals or roadside crossings, seeking alms. While engaging victims in conversation and invoking religious sentiments, the gang allegedly stole wallets and mobile phones with “astonishing skill” before disappearing into the crowd.

The breakthrough came after a complaint was lodged at Jorasanko Police Station. The four accused, identified as Anil Ramju Salat, Dhiru Kalobhai Salat, Samirbhai Salat, and Raju Kumar, were arrested from the Hastings area. All are residents of Anand district in Gujarat.

Police said the gang had been operating not just in Kolkata but in other cities as well, using the same modus operandi.

FPJ Shorts
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
Bharat AI: A Vision For Sustainable Growth And Public Welfare
Bharat AI: A Vision For Sustainable Growth And Public Welfare
Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch
Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo
Read Also
Mumbai Airport Taxi Scam: Cab Duo Arrested For Duping Wadala Couple Of ₹3,300 (1,000 Thai Baht)
article-image

Investigators traced the suspects following the arrest of two individuals, Mohammad Shahnawaz and Mohammad Samir, in a mobile theft case registered at Girish Park Police Station. During interrogation, leads emerged that pointed to the four accused.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are underway to uncover a wider network linked to the group.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata
Disguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata
UP: Horrifying CCTV Video Shows High-Mast Pole Collapses On Moving Car, SP Leader Dies On The Spot...
UP: Horrifying CCTV Video Shows High-Mast Pole Collapses On Moving Car, SP Leader Dies On The Spot...
Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...