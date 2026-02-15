Disguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata

In a dramatic crackdown, Kolkata Police have arrested four men accused of posing as Hindu gods and goddesses to steal from unsuspecting pedestrians across the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a post shared by Kolkata Police on X, the accused would dress up as deities such as Maa Kali and Lord Shiva and approach people waiting at traffic signals or roadside crossings, seeking alms. While engaging victims in conversation and invoking religious sentiments, the gang allegedly stole wallets and mobile phones with “astonishing skill” before disappearing into the crowd.

The breakthrough came after a complaint was lodged at Jorasanko Police Station. The four accused, identified as Anil Ramju Salat, Dhiru Kalobhai Salat, Samirbhai Salat, and Raju Kumar, were arrested from the Hastings area. All are residents of Anand district in Gujarat.

Police said the gang had been operating not just in Kolkata but in other cities as well, using the same modus operandi.

Investigators traced the suspects following the arrest of two individuals, Mohammad Shahnawaz and Mohammad Samir, in a mobile theft case registered at Girish Park Police Station. During interrogation, leads emerged that pointed to the four accused.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are underway to uncover a wider network linked to the group.