 UP: Horrifying CCTV Video Shows High-Mast Pole Collapses On Moving Car, SP Leader Dies On The Spot In Babuganj Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Horrifying CCTV Video Shows High-Mast Pole Collapses On Moving Car, SP Leader Dies On The Spot In Babuganj Market

UP: Horrifying CCTV Video Shows High-Mast Pole Collapses On Moving Car, SP Leader Dies On The Spot In Babuganj Market

A high-mast pole collapsed onto a moving car in Pratapgarh, killing Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bahadur Yadav on the spot. The incident occurred in Babuganj market while the structure was being installed outside a petrol pump. CCTV footage of the collapse has surfaced. Authorities have launched a probe into possible negligence.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
X/@ProfNoorul

Panic swept through Pratapgarh district after a high-mast billboard pole collapsed onto a moving car on Sunday afternoon, killing Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bahadur Yadav, according to multiple media reports.

The incident occurred in Babuganj market under the Antu police station limits and was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Yadav, 48, was reportedly travelling towards the city in his Hyundai Creta when the tragedy struck.

Pole Collapses During Installation

According to media reports, the high-mast structure was being erected in front of a petrol pump when it suddenly lost balance and fell onto the vehicle. The pole, meant to display information related to the fuel station, crashed directly onto the car, crushing it completely.

FPJ Shorts
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
Bharat AI: A Vision For Sustainable Growth And Public Welfare
Bharat AI: A Vision For Sustainable Growth And Public Welfare
Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch
Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo

Death On The Spot

Yadav sustained critical injuries and was declared dead at the scene. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled under the weight of the heavy structure.

His sudden demise has triggered shock and grief among party workers and residents in the region. Supporters gathered at the spot soon after the incident, expressing anguish over the loss.

Probe Into Possible Negligence

The district administration has launched an investigation to determine whether safety protocols were followed during the installation work. Officials are examining potential lapses in supervision and compliance standards.

Authorities have stated that action will be taken if negligence is found.

Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Crushed To Death In Mulund As Metro Bridge Parapet Collapses; MMRDA...
article-image

Mumbai Mulund Metro Slab Tragedy

The incident just comes days after, One person was killed and three others injured when a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 pm. The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. An auto driver and a woman were reported to be trapped under the debris, leading an immediate emergency response.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata
Disguised As Deities, 4 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Kolkata
UP: Horrifying CCTV Video Shows High-Mast Pole Collapses On Moving Car, SP Leader Dies On The Spot...
UP: Horrifying CCTV Video Shows High-Mast Pole Collapses On Moving Car, SP Leader Dies On The Spot...
Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...