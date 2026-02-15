Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-42 will be declared today, Sunday, February 15 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-42 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-42 for Sunday, 15-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MU 194330 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SUJANAPRIYAN C P

Agency No.: E 5691

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 194330 MO 194330

MP 194330 MR 194330

MS 194330 MT 194330

MV 194330 MW 194330

MX 194330 MY 194330 MZ 194330

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MZ 275420 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: M O THOMAS

Agency No.: R 5388

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MS 765389 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SHREYAS PUTHALATH

Agency No.: C 5804

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0632 0854 0899 2032 2076 2099 2129 2845 2924 2980 4931 5833 6257 6378 6628 7225 7438 9257 9868

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0712 4019 4168 7900 8936 9187

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0221 0431 0676 0779 1119 1142 1314 1335 1545 2442 2633 3377 3894 5030 5617 5779 5807 6337 6919 7169 7252 7723 8978 9097 9524

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0032 0280 0286 0381 0466 0654 0906 0942 0989 1094 1108 1168 1297 1329 1379 1392 1723 1834 1912 1979 2284 2308 2749 2974 3175 3349 3388 3393 3791 4059 4125 4304 4610 4782 4820 5256 5283 5320 5373 5731 5945 6140 6153 6154 6472 6550 6694 6902 7012 7032 7195 7197 7377 7407 7493 7808 8013 8065 8128 8130 8251 8436 8484 8540 8718 8962 9115 9173 9334 9344 9719 9743 9747 9768 9792 9883

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0134 0163 0188 0225 0279 0366 0499 0556 0585 0592 0890 0987 1213 1229 1324 1349 1532 1547 1666 1845 2100 2167 2204 2346 2362 2408 2438 2507 2699 2727 2833 3117 3127 3512 3521 3546 3733 3757 3782 3792 4007 4077 4416 4584 4602 4622 4737 4828 4869 5200 5388 5404 5559 5560 5719 5761 5928 6198 6207 6260 6315 6509 6521 6751 6853 6929 6951 6992 7115 7186 7613 7919 7945 7999 8017 8164 8165 8177 8224 8307 8370 8469 8487 8519 8886 8997 9072 9096 9613 9823 9831 9874

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

8485 5400 2598 9476 2019 4976 0217 4542 1986 7100 2128 1122 4676 9927 8792 5675 4746 4102 9936 9723 7136 2643 7567 9609 3223 9543 3198 8199 8618 6283 4145 3671 9767 5397 9566 3607 1212 4650 7507 0866 2168 6815 0534 6772 6944 0624 5879 5017 3278 7278 9857 1125 9742 4168 5932 5021 8166 6058 8801 7374 0882 1552 2166 9653 2469 1320 6927 6426 7684 0707 0339 0595 4367 0532 3559 4280 0878 5693 3710 5751 7806 4711 2080 6538 4119 0670 1858 3400 7214 5956 5353 3076 7687 0445 5307 6865 9605 0122 4214 5613 0615 1503 8815 6728 3594 9085 0170 0886 3024 8273 3760 9056 6682 2157 5481 7238 0961 4885 0763 5483 3901 8912 4039 9904 9012 6937 4245 7741 7604 7860 8738 5909 7715 9481 3840 9362 1378 5513 1223 6481 3394 9247 9439 8596 8806 5758 6966

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-42: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.