Kerala Lottery Result: February 14, 2026 - Karunya KR-742 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-742 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, February 14 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-742 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-741 for Saturday, 14-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KC 889462 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name: SUBIN JOSEPH

Agency No.: Y 4131

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 889462 KB 889462

KD 889462 KE 889462

KF 889462 KG 889462

KH 889462 KJ 889462

KK 889462 KL 889462 KM 889462

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KH 556596 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: AKSHARA LOTTERY AGENCIES

Agency No.: C 4824

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KB 246675 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SELVAN C

Agency No.: K 8459

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0245 0258 0762 0906 2172 3432 3561 3893 4332 4807 5219 5802 5810 6836 7902 8695 8984 9307 9587

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3463 3853 4366 4623 7679 8343

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0056 0094 0532 1541 2602 2698 3192 3539 3845 4321 4579 5265 5532 6255 6590 6664 7226 7442 7713 7746 8432 8568 9251 9548 9896

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0106 0526 0699 0737 1033 1124 1129 1226 1283 1557 1727 1735 1770 1773 1905 2149 2266 2422 2453 2478 2566 2612 2670 2699 2849 2850 2855 2876 3019 3245 3408 3409 3862 4069 4234 4266 4492 4774 4777 5020 5186 5260 5309 5631 5848 6020 6056 6144 6148 6704 6835 6863 6903 7159 7216 7257 7272 7323 7700 7711 8156 8219 8234 8492 8509 8519 8561 8700 9071 9085 9142 9198 9290 9331 9705 9996

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0161 0273 0500 0527 0609 0631 0712 0733 0884 0909 1132 1220 1608 1652 1739 1780 1941 2005 2060 2195 2350 2411 2487 2541 2550 2932 3056 3201 3305 3337 3606 3678 3700 3884 3967 4026 4053 4116 4138 4277 4311 4355 4560 4691 4728 4828 5017 5242 5245 5470 5581 5583 5895 6102 6389 6450 6595 6605 6707 6740 6816 6877 7035 7170 7207 7227 7241 7503 7552 7593 7620 8054 8160 8178 8184 8261 8272 8308 8564 8659 8698 8826 9031 9293 9320 9382 9399 9417 9432 9454 9627 9799

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0189 0257 0430 0497 0510 0546 0702 0715 0751 0764 0863 0895 0940 0958 1253 1340 1382 1556 1645 1655 1797 1867 1899 2094 2277 2415 2462 2491 2500 2501 2637 2639 2861 3025 3033 3039 3086 3268 3445 3467 3491 3512 3533 3567 3580 3626 3731 4064 4247 4395 4471 4555 4624 4629 4670 4676 4718 4729 4863 4866 4890 5229 5354 5382 5399 5528 5542 5549 5561 5687 5722 5730 5756 5757 5956 6022 6091 6119 6205 6248 6281 6297 6362 6363 6575 6672 6734 6902 6932 7054 7094 7250 7251 7303 7349 7355 7469 7481 7521 7733 7771 7773 7792 7848 7926 7975 8004 8026 8168 8269 8297 8338 8358 8398 8530 8607 8647 8662 8675 8845 8860 8864 8872 8938 9144 9153 9174 9182 9248 9268 9352 9355 9387 9497 9523 9622 9719 9811 9832 9837 9864 9872 9937 9974

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.