 'She Betrayed Me': Man Shoots Girlfriend, Then Dies By Suicide Inside Car On Valentine's Day In Noida – Video
A couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car in Noida’s Sector 107 on Valentine’s Day. Police suspect the man shot the woman before killing himself. A pistol was recovered from his hand. Both had been missing since Friday, and families had filed reports. Bodies were sent for post-mortem as probe continues.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

Noida: Lovers across the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day by giving gifts to each other. On the other hand, a sensational incident has come to light in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of a couple were found inside a car in Noida. Both had suffered gunshot wounds. Reportedly, a preliminary probe suggests the man first shot the woman and then himself. The incident took place in Noida’s Sector 107. A pistol was found in the boy’s hand. A police team rushed to the scene and launched a detailed investigation.

The couple have been identified as Sumit and Rekha. While Rekha was a resident of Noida’s Sector 58, Sumit lived in Delhi’s Trilokpuri. Both had been missing from their homes since Friday. Their families had filed missing persons reports, police said.

The bodies of both have been sent for post-mortem examination. The vehicle involved in the incident has a Delhi registration number. Police teams will trace the car’s registration number and identify its owner.

WhatsApp Message Reveals Details

According to an NDTV Hindi report, a WhatsApp message was found on Sumit’s phone. In the message, Sumit wrote, "I, Sumit, am going to die, and Rekha is responsible for this because she lived with me for 15 years and promised to marry me, but now she is going to marry someone else." Sumit further stated, "I am committing suicide because she betrayed me."

