Noida Valentine’s Day Horror: Man Allegedly Shoots Girlfriend Inside Car, Later Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Foul Play

A shocking incident unfolded in Noida on Valentine’s Day after a young couple was found dead inside a locked car under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station.

Residents reported hearing gunshots and immediately alerted the police. When officers reached the spot, they discovered a man and a woman lying unresponsive inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Bodies Found With Pistol Inside Car

Police recovered a pistol and live cartridges from the car. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning the weapon on himself.

The vehicle was seized and the area cordoned off for forensic examination. Officials stated that initial findings point toward a murder-suicide, though all angles are being probed.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Rekha (26), a resident of Sector 58 in Noida, and Sumit (32), a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi.

According to police, both had been missing since the previous day, and their families had already filed missing person complaints. Investigators revealed that the couple had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly 15 years, with both families aware of their association.

Family Alleges Double Murder

While police are leaning toward a suicide angle, the man’s family has raised suspicions, claiming the couple may have been murdered. They have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Authorities said post-mortem reports and forensic findings will help establish the exact sequence of events.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, especially as it occurred on a day associated with celebration and romance.

Police officials maintained that further details will be shared after the forensic and ballistic analysis is complete.