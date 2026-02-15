‘Rahul Should Be Ashamed Of Spreading Lies’: Chouhan On GM Import Claims

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) & Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pic

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday strongly rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations over the proposed India-US trade pact, asserting that no genetically modified (GM) products have been permitted under any agreement with Washington.

In a sharply worded post on X, Chouhan accused Gandhi and the Congress of “spreading lies day and night” and indulging in “negative and misleading politics.” He categorically stated that neither GM crops nor GM-based products have been approved in any deal with the United States, dismissing Gandhi’s concerns over DDGS (Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles) imports as “factless.”

His response came after Gandhi sought clarification from the government over possible GM imports, soybean oil, and the removal of “non-trade barriers” in the proposed trade pact, warning of risks to farmers and MSP safeguards.

Chouhan also countered Gandhi on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue, alleging that the Congress failed to implement the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation of providing MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production when it was in power. He claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has ensured higher MSPs and record procurement benefiting farmers.

“The country understands the anti-farmer character of the Congress, whether in power or in opposition,” Chouhan said.

The exchange marks an escalation in the political war of words over the proposed US trade agreement and its potential impact on India’s agricultural sector.