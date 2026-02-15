LoP Rahul Gandhi Seeks Answers On GM Imports In Proposed US Trade Pact

Rahul Gandhi | X

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised a series of pointed questions over the proposed India-US trade deal, alleging that it could harm Indian farmers and compromise the country’s agricultural self-reliance.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that under the “guise of a US trade deal,” India may be witnessing a “betrayal” of its farmers. He sought answers from the Prime Minister on key aspects of the agreement, particularly relating to agricultural imports and genetically modified (GM) products.

Gandhi questioned the implications of importing Distillers Dried Grains (DDG), asking whether it would mean Indian cattle being fed GM American maize-based feed. He further asked if such a move would make India’s dairy sector indirectly dependent on the US agricultural industry.

The Congress leader also expressed concern over the potential import of GM soybean oil. He warned that farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other soybean-producing states could face another price shock if cheaper imports flood the market.

Seeking clarity on references to “additional products” in the trade negotiations, Gandhi asked whether this signalled future pressure to open up pulses and other crops to US imports.

He also demanded an explanation of what removing “non-trade barriers” would entail. According to him, there are fears that India could be pressured to dilute its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement systems, or reduce Minimum Support Price (MSP) and bonuses.

“Once this door is opened, how will we prevent it from opening wider every year?” Gandhi asked, adding that farmers deserve transparent answers as the issue concerns not just the present but the long-term control of India’s agricultural sector.

The government has not yet responded to the concerns raised in the post.