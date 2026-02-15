 UP: Man Assaulted By Kanwariyas In Bijnor After Objecting To Incense Near Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral
A man was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kanwariyas in Bijnor after he objected to incense sticks being lit near fuel dispensers at a petrol pump. The argument reportedly escalated into violence. A viral video shows the victim being beaten. Police said no desecration occurred and are analysing footage to identify those involved.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
X/

Tension flared in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district after a petrol pump owner’s son was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kanwariyas for objecting to incense sticks being lit near fuel dispensers.

The incident occurred on February 10 when several devotees had halted at the petrol pump during their Kanwar Yatra journey.

According to police, some of them began lighting agarbattis as part of their worship rituals. The petrol pump owner’s son, identified as Sunny Chaudhary, reportedly intervened, citing fire hazards and safety risks associated with open flames at a fuel station.

TW: Disturbing & Sensitive Content

What began as a warning over safety soon escalated into a heated argument. Within moments, the confrontation turned violent.

Viral Video Shows Brutal Assault

A video of the incident, now widely circulating on social media, shows Chaudhary surrounded by multiple men who appear to be beating him while he struggles to shield himself. The chaotic nighttime footage captures shouting and panic as bystanders watch.

In the video, one of the accused can allegedly be heard making false claims about the victim’s religious identity in an apparent attempt to give the incident a communal colour. Police have clarified that no attempt was made to desecrate the Kanwar and termed such claims misleading.

Chaudhary sustained serious injuries and was rescued by a police officer present at the scene. He was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police Response And Investigation

Senior police officer Anjani Kumar stated that authorities are analysing the viral footage to identify those involved. “No attempt of any kind was made to desecrate the Kanwar. The devotees were persuaded and sent on their onward journey,” he said.

The incident has triggered online outrage, with many questioning how a safety-related objection spiralled into violence. Concerns have also been raised about accountability in religiously sensitive situations.

For the injured youth and his family, what should have been a routine workday at a petrol pump has now turned into a traumatic episode one that has once again highlighted how quickly tempers can flare when faith and fear collide.

