Delhi Wakes Up To 'Choking Air' On Diwali Morning As AQI Hits 417; GRAP II Curbs In Place | ANI

New Delhi: Delhiites were greeted with 'choking air' on Diwali morning (October 20) as pollution levels surged, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 417 in Anand Vihar, entering the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Authorities warned that post-Diwali fireworks and stagnant weather could worsen the situation further. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged citizens to burst only 'green crackers'.

Here are some visuals from the city of this morning:

GRAP II curbs activated amid toxic air

Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was enforced on Sunday evening (October 19) after air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated to “very poor”. Stage I measures had been in force since October 14.

By Monday, other areas recorded alarming AQI readings: New Delhi at 367, Vijay Nagar (Ghaziabad) 348, Noida 341, Noida Sector 1 344, and Gurugram 283. Twenty-four of the city’s 38 monitoring stations were in the “very poor” category, including Wazirpur 364, Vivek Vihar 351, Dwarka 335, and RK Puram 323.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed all implementing agencies to ensure strict vigilance, particularly on dust mitigation, and adhere to the timelines in the regional air pollution policy.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which indicated further deterioration over the week. Temperatures on Monday were forecast between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Supreme Court's green cracker guidelines

The Supreme Court recently allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR within restricted hours of 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with sales permitted from October 18 to 20. CM Gupta encouraged residents to follow these rules and celebrate with traditional diyas, rangoli, and sweets. In an X post, she also spoke about the recent grand “Divya Deepotsav” at Kartavya Path, which featured 1.51 lakh diyas and a Ramayana-themed drone show, to raise awareness about the environment.

Over the years, Delhi has consistently faced severe air pollution during Diwali. Despite regulatory measures, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaches hazardous levels due to widespread firecracker use. In 2024, Delhi's AQI peaked at 806 during Diwali celebrations, raising alarm over the challenge of balancing cultural practices with environmental health.