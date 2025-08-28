UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expands Stamp Duty Exemption To Ex-Servicemen & Differently Abled

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expanded the ambit of stamp duty exemption, extending the benefit to ex-servicemen and differently abled persons. Until now, the exemption was limited only to women.

The announcement came during a high-level review meeting of the Stamp and Registration Department, where the Chief Minister also issued a series of key directives aimed at strengthening efficiency, transparency, and public convenience.

Based on the positive outcomes of a pilot project in five districts, CM Yogi directed that e-payment of registration fees above Rs 20,000 be made mandatory across all districts. He also called for the implementation of Aadhaar authentication to curb fraud and a single-window e-registration system for allottees of development authorities to simplify procedures.

Emphasizing faster service delivery, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the recruitment process for vacant posts at the earliest. He also asked the department to explore additional options for stamp sales and rationalize vendors’ commissions. Further, he announced that stamp duty and registration fees will be waived on lease agreements of up to 10 years for small and medium-scale rentals.

Stamp and Registration Minister Ravindra Jaiswal was present in the meeting, where officials reported significant progress in digitization. It was informed that 99% of registered deeds from 2002 to 2017 have already been digitized, while over 98% of current registrations are carried out via e-stamp. Valuation lists have been revised across districts to remove discrepancies, and CCTV cameras are being installed in sub-registrar offices to enhance security.