VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates Medal Winners And Launches New Sports Projects

Lucknow, August 29: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid heartfelt tribute to the “Hockey Magician” Major Dhyan Chand and said that every player is a hero of society in their own right.

He emphasised that every citizen should embody the spirit of a sportsperson, dedication to the nation, discipline, coordination, and the pursuit of excellence in life.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated 88 medal-winning players from Uttar Pradesh with prize money and handed over appointment letters to newly selected assistant sports trainers. During the ceremony, the Sports Minister honored the Chief Minister with an angvastra and a memento.

The Chief Minister also felicitated players who won medals at the National Games, including former Olympians and Arjuna Awardees, while also inaugurating sports infrastructure projects in various districts.

Speaking about Major Dhyan Chand, the Chief Minister said, “Whenever his name is mentioned, every Indian instinctively thinks of a hockey stick. With his talent and dedication, he gave Indian hockey global recognition by winning three Olympic gold medals—in 1928, 1932, and 1936.”

He recalled that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s highest sporting honour—the Khel Ratna—was renamed after Major Dhyan Chand, a matter of pride for the nation, especially for Uttar Pradesh, his birthplace.

He also highlighted that the state’s first sports university, located in Meerut, has been named after the hockey legend, and academic courses have commenced there from this session.

The Chief Minister also witnessed an exciting hockey match between the Sports Hostel and the Sports College at the Mohammad Shahid Hockey Stadium in Vijayant Khand. Impressed by the pace, energy, and teamwork displayed, he described it as a true reflection of the game's spirit.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India Movement, and sports competitions at the MP and MLA levels have ushered in a sporting revolution across the country. Uttar Pradesh is also implementing a new sports policy to provide players with platforms, quality coaching, and world-class infrastructure.

Highlighting state-level initiatives, CM Yogi announced that a sports college is being established in every commissionerate, with Centers of Excellence dedicated to specific disciplines. Former Olympians and medalists from the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and National Games are being recruited as coaches to develop new talent.

The government is also working in a mission mode to construct playgrounds in every gram panchayat, mini stadiums in every development block, and a stadium in every district. Additionally, open gyms are being set up, and sports kits are being distributed to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal by the Youth Welfare Department.

The Chief Minister also recalled Uttar Pradesh’s glorious hockey legacy, mentioning legends such as Major Dhyan Chand, K.D. Singh ‘Babu’, Mohammad Shahid, Ravindra Pal, Syed Ali, Dr. R.P. Singh, Sujeet Kumar, Rajneesh Mishra, Mohammad Shakeel, Devesh Chauhan, M.P. Singh, Jagveer Singh, Vivek Singh, Rahul Singh, Tushar Khandekar, Danish Murtaza, Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal, Ranjana Srivastava, Manju Bisht, Pushpa Srivastava, Rajni Joshi, Vandana Kataria, and Ritusha Kumari Arya, who brought laurels to both the state and the nation.

He expressed pride that Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal—both hailing from Uttar Pradesh—were part of the Indian hockey team that clinched medals at the Paris Olympics.

The Chief Minister said that “an empty mind is the devil’s workshop”. Engaging in sports not only develops discipline and dedication towards the nation but also ensures a healthy mind and body. A person with such balance, he added, contributes to building a strong and vibrant India.

The CM announced that, following National Sports Day, MP-level sports competitions will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, while the Sports and Youth Welfare Department will organize MLA-level sports competitions beforehand.

Highlighting government initiatives, the Chief Minister stated, "The state has implemented a 2% horizontal reservation for sports persons in government jobs. So far, more than 500 players have been appointed in the Uttar Pradesh Police and other departments under this policy." Referring to Uttar Pradesh Sports Secretary Suhas L.Y., CM Yogi said that he himself is a Paralympics medalist who is driving significant policy reforms in the interest of players.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MPs Brajlal and Sanjay Seth, MLAs Jai Devi, Yogesh Shukla, Engineer Avnish Kumar Singh, and other dignitaries were present.

During the program, CM Yogi also inaugurated the State Hockey Competition by striking the first ball with a hockey stick and later watched the match for some time. Earlier, he administered an oath to the players, encouraging them to participate in sports and remain actively committed to fitness. The oath read:

“I swear that I will keep myself physically fit, mentally strong, and emotionally balanced. I will encourage my family and friends to participate in at least one sport or fitness activity every day. I will strive to imbibe the noble values of excellence, respect, and sportsmanship in every game.”

The Chief Minister also interacted with the players, learning about their sporting journeys and educational backgrounds. At the end of the match, cultural programs were presented before him.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the incentives being provided by the state government to encourage sportspersons of Uttar Pradesh. He said that the government is extending financial assistance to players who win medals in the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and National/State Games—both in individual and team categories.

Prize Money Structure:

Olympics

Individual: Gold ₹6 crore, Silver ₹4 crore, Bronze ₹2 crore

Team: Gold ₹3 crore, Silver ₹2 crore, Bronze ₹1 crore

Asian Games

Gold ₹3 crore, Silver ₹1.5 crore, Bronze ₹75 lakh

Commonwealth Games

Gold ₹1.5 crore, Silver ₹75 lakh, Bronze ₹50 lakh

World Championships

Gold ₹1.5 crore, Silver ₹75 lakh, Bronze ₹50 lakh

National/State Games

Individual: Gold ₹6 lakh, Silver ₹3 lakh, Bronze ₹2 lakh

Team: Gold ₹2 lakh, Silver ₹1 lakh, Bronze ₹50,000

Participation Incentives:

₹10 lakh for participation in the Olympics

₹5 lakh each for participation in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games

Monthly Assistance for Awardees:

₹20,000 per month for recipients of the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Major Dhyan Chand Award, Khel Ratna, and Padma Awards in sports

Support for Senior/Disabled/Distressed Players:

₹10,000 per month for international-level players

₹6,000 per month for national-level players

Along with these announcements, CM Yogi also inaugurated and dedicated several sports infrastructure projects across the state, including:

* Renovation of hostel building at Azamgarh Sports Stadium

* Inauguration of the newly built hostel at Basti Sports Stadium

* Renovation of the multipurpose sports hall and administrative building in Pilibhit

* Renovation of the indoor volleyball hall at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College, Gorakhpur

* Upgradation of sports facilities at Basti Sports Stadium

* Installation of gym equipment at Banda Sports Stadium

* Renovation of sports infrastructure at the Sports Stadium in Mau

* Inauguration of the synthetic hockey field in Mau