Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Undergoes Polygraph Test

Sanjoy Roy | File Image

Kolkata: Polygraph test on the main accused of RG Kar rape and murder incident Sanjoy Roy has been done on Sunday.

The CBI officials on Sunday morning at 11:30 am had entered the Presidency Jail to conduct the test and were seen coming out from the jail premises at around 3:30 pm.

Notably, a team of polygraph specialists came to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi and is conducting the tests.

Four officers visited the jail to conduct the test and two of them were women.

According to CBI sources, former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh had also undergone a polygraph test at CBI headquarters on Saturday evening.

The central investigating agency had earlier moved Sealdah court to seek permission to conduct a polygraph test on seven people including Ghosh, Roy, another civic volunteer close to Roy and four trainee doctors who were seen with the victim before she took her dinner at 1 am on August 9.

Earlier on Saturday the CBI officials were seen taking preparations of conducting the tests and the CBI sources mentioned that such tests are ‘time consuming’.

Meanwhile, the protesting students of RG Kar had called for a mass convention at Kolkata Medical College on Monday.

“Our protests will continue till we get justice. Those behind the rampage on August 15 should also be identified and punished. The motive behind the crimes is yet to come out. We initially thought of holding the mass convention at RG Kar hospital premises but since it is under CISF security so more protocols had to be maintained for which we shifted the same to Kolkata Medical College. Former Principal Sandip Ghosh and Commissioner of police Vineet Goyal should resign,” said the protesting students.

On the other hand, eminent author and teacher Parimal Dey of Alipurduar is returning the Banga Ratna award which the Chief Minister had given him in 2016 as a protest against the RG Kar incident.