Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Main Accused Sanjoy Roy Was Part Of Former Principal’s Security, Claims Report

In a startling development in the Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape and murder case, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, as per a report, has claimed that the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, was part of the former principal’s security.

#BreakingNews‌: Police arrested Sanjoy Roy after reviewing CCTV footage from #RGKar Hospital. A rape case has been registered. On Friday, a young female doctor was found dead on the 4th floor. The post-mortem revealed injuries to her face, abdomen, lips, throat, and genitals. pic.twitter.com/fr7bz4rDAH — AARITRA GHOSH (@JournoAaritra) August 10, 2024

In an interview with India Today TV, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, Akhtar Ali, said that Roy was part of Dr Sandip Ghosh's security.

In the interview, Ali also claimed that Ghosh, who resigned as the principal after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor was involved in several illegal activities, including the 'selling of unclaimed bodies."

"Sandip Ghosh used to do business with unclaimed dead bodies...He was also involved in trafficking biomedical waste. Ghosh used to sell it to the people who were part of his additional security. It was then sent to Bangladesh," Ali told the news channel.

Medical fraternity swarms streets, protest march starts

Meanwhile, hundreds of representatives from the medical fraternity, including senior and junior doctors as well as medical students, hit the streets at Salt Lake here on Wednesday demanding justice for the woman doctor of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata who was allegedly raped and murdered in the medical facility.

Doctors from #RGKarMedicalCollege and Hospital are marching from the Salt Lake CBI office to #SwasthyoBhaban. Senior and junior doctors are joining the march, and additional Bidhannagar police have been deployed for extra security. RG Kar demands 'Justice'!" #DoctorDeath pic.twitter.com/BryeZP4eir — Tirthankar Das (@tirthajourno) August 21, 2024

The protest march, which started from the Central Government Office (CGO) complex, would culminate at Swasthya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters.

Explaining the rationale behind starting the rally from the CGO complex, a protesting doctor said that the said complex houses the office of the special crime unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is conducting the probe into the matter,

"A week has passed since the CBI officials have started the investigation process and we are yet to get any information about any significant progress in the probe process. So, we started our rally from the CGO complex to send a subtle message to CBI," he said.

While the rally started, former R.G Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, who is facing interrogation in the case, was within the CBI office at the CGO complex.

Meanwhile, both the CGO complex and Swasthya Bhavan have been wrapped under a thick security blanket since Wednesday morning.

Heavy police deployment has been made to escort the protesters during the rally.

The protesters are marching peacefully raising slogans like "We want Justice" or "Justice for R.G. Kar victim".

The protesters carrying posters sought justice, fast probe and punishment for the accused.

As per the schedule, after reaching Swasthya Bhavan, a delegation of the protesters will meet the top officials of the state Health Department and submit a memorandum in which their demands will be enlisted.

The post-mortem report of the victim had suggested that the body had 14 injuries.

The body of a female doctor was found under suspicious circumstances in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. So far, only one person has been arrested in connection with the case.