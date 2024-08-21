Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CISF Team Arrives At RG Kar Medical College & Hospital; Video

Kolkata: A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday where the trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

This comes after the Supreme Court constituted a National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CISF K Pratap Singh said that they have come there for some assignments.

"Let us do our job. We have come here for some assignments. I am doing my job, which has been mandated by the higher authorities," he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others.

Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The court said the Task Force would also prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working space for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.